Marvel Comics artist Jerry DeCaire helped bring superheroes to life for a group of kids Monday at the Mason County District Library branch in Ludington.
DeCaire is in town for a series of one-hour drawing workshops, starting with the kids event Monday afternoon. That was followed by a workshop for adolescents and adults that night, and on Wednesday, DeCaire will host another youth session at the Scottville Library.
About a dozen kids and a few parents gathered to watch DeCaire sketch some of the characters he’s illustrated during his 30-year career in the comic-book industry. He talked about the craft of art and illustration, and what it’s like to work as an artist in the comics industry.
DeCaire — who has drawn some of Marvel’s most well-known and beloved characters — offers drawing lessons at libraries throughout the country. Also a certified K-12 art teacher, DeCaire said the workshops combine two of the things he loves most: art and education.
“I like to communicate, I love talking … I love meeting new people,” he said. “I studied education in college. I did, in fact, teach high school.”
DeCaire said he hasn’t spent much time in the Ludington area before, but he enjoys it, and he’s happy to be in Mason County hosting his events this week.
“I got linked to the Mason County District Library through Don Newman at Dynamic West in Sylvan Lake,” DeCaire told the Daily News prior to arriving in town. “My only familiarity with Ludington is when me and my friends a few years back went out on Lake Michigan with our rubber rafts. Nice area. Nice beaches.”
He does have some ties to the area, however. He said one of his closest friends, Arie Vree — a former teacher, who helped inspire his interest in education — lived in the area prior to his death earlier this year.
Monday’s workshop included a presentations on “the craft of making superhero comics,” with live drawing demonstrations, lessons, tips and more. DeCaire also gave away signed sketches to every kid in attendance. Additionally, the event featured a PowerPoint presentation showing the connections between mathematics, science and anatomy and superhero art.
DeCaire has worked in the comics industry for decades. His most recent publication for Marvel was in 2018. He’s been hosting his instructional events for about nine years.
“I started with Marvel in 1991,” DeCaire said. “My programs for schools and libraries have been running since 2012.”
DeCaire has illustrated Deadpool, Thor, the X-Men, Wolverine, Conan the Barbarian, the Punisher, Iron Man, Nick Fury and more, but he said his favorite character is one he has yet to draw professionally.
“As a character, the Silver Surfer is my favorite, but I never illustrated him for Marvel,” he said. “My next favorite is Thor, who I did illustrate for Marvel. I’d also love to draw the Thing battling the Hulk. But that’s yet to happen.”
Currently, DeCaire is working on a few non-Marvel projects, like his own creation, “The Which-When-Man,” among others.
DeCaire said he has a few words of advice for young people hoping to land a career as professional artists.
“Get a cheap B.S. or BFA degree and make a strong portfolio of art,” he said. “Don’t waste money on some high-falutin’ degree which will only set you back in huge debt. Prestigious degrees only matter if you plan on being a professor of art at some prestigious university. The real world of business only cares that your art looks good and that you have the discipline to get yourself through a four-year university program. Any program, any major. Just have a good portfolio.”
During the event, he expanded on that, telling kids in attendance, “know what you love.”
“Find a dream, have a goal and do what you’ve gotta do,” DeCaire said.
He said he knew he wanted to pursue art since he was about no older than some of the kids in the crowd.
“I was about 7 years old when I saw, ‘I want to do this,’ and I just really cracked at it,” he said.
He stressed that, as counterintuitive as it may seem, failure is an important stepping stone on the road to success. While he was drawing a sketch of Wolverine, DeCaire found himself facing this lesson firsthand as the drawing just wasn’t quite working. He scrapped it to start fresh. He said he didn’t want the art he was giving away to be “fundamentally flawed,” so he quickly worked up another sketch before handing it off to one of the kids.
DeCaire’s last stop in the area will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Scottville Library. The event is free of charge, and attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately, since they will be held outside.
