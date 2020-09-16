“It wasn’t the same as regular fair, but we were still thrilled they could do it,” said Nancy Supran.
Supran is the leader of the Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm 4-H Club, a club for youths, and some adults, with disabilities. The club had nine members this year.
Four of Supran’s members participated in the first-ever Michigan State Fair 4-H & Youth Virtual Showcase — Kendra Lewis, Sheryl Kuenzer, Aurora Palcowski and Luke Lewis.
The online fair was put together in the wake of Michigan fairs being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Western Michigan Fair had its livestock shows and auction, but all other fair events were canceled.
The showcase had 400 participants from 62 Michigan counties. More than 2,000 projects were entered, according to Aaron Myers, Mason County 4-H coordinator.
It started on Aug. 15 and the participants had until Aug. 23 to submit their photos and videos to be judged. The placements were announced a week later.
In addition to the online component, there were fewer categories than they usually have at the local fair. Also, the competition was tougher because it was state-wide, according to Supran.
Myers helped submit the photos for their crafts.
“It seemed to go off without a hitch. The reception was very positive,” Myers said.
When Supran heard about the opportunity she jumped right on it, he said.
“It was all last-minute and, considering everything, (the participants) did quite well,” Supran said. “Mason County has been wonderful to work with.”
Supran was glad the youths had the opportunity to compete because they worked hard on their projects.
“I was in 4-H, so I know the benefits of being in 4-H,” she said. “It’s a big deal (for the participants) to be judged like anyone else. 4-H gives them goals, responsibilities and teaches them team work. It makes them feel great, like anyone, to have that outside approval from judges and teachers. It teaches them to be participants rather than just spectators.”
Michelle Frostic, mother of Kendra Lewis, said the virtual fair was a great experience.
“We wished we could have been at the fair, but it was good. Kendra did well,” she said.
Kendra, who is autistic, has participated in 4-H for five years and is a mentor to other 4-H members.
She entered in seven categories this year — woodworking, needlework, crocheting, basket weaving, photography, crafts and natural resources. In a normal year, she also shows rabbits.
“She does it for fun,” Frostic said. “It was great how (4-H) took Kendra on and they don’t treat her differently. They treat her as one of their own.”
Kendra frequently helps at the Circle Rocking S farm and four years ago she won the “Great Neighbor Community Service Award” at the state fair.
Frostic found the online submission to be challenging, but was glad that Kendra did so well in the categories she entered.
“I’m really proud of Kendra and all the kids that did the state fair,” she said.
Sheryl Kuenzer entered in crafts, floral arrangement and quilting. It was her third quilt, but the first time entering one into the fair.
“I have a disability, cerebral palsy. I’m getting better and better at quilting. It’s a simple project. I sew together squares together and the lines need to be straight. Every single square needs to line up,” she said.
Kuenzer said she was glad she could still enter the fair.
“I enjoy doing crafts. I like the fact that I was still able to enter the fair and compete. I like that I can enter what I do and be rewarded for the hard work,” she said.
The Mason County 4-H participant placements from the state fair were:
{p dir=”ltr”}Kendra Lewis — Blue ribbon, first place in Afghan crocheting; red ribbon in counted thread needlework; blue ribbon, third place in basket weaving; white ribbon in crafts; blue ribbon, first place in models (no kits); blue ribbon first place in wood burning; two blue ribbons in photography; white ribbon, second lace in natural resources: native plants or wild flowers
{p dir=”ltr”}Sheryl Kuenzer — Blue ribbon in quilting; four white ribbons in crafts; red ribbon, third place in floral arrangement
{p dir=”ltr”}Aurora Palcowski — Red and white ribbons in crafts
{p dir=”ltr”}Luke Lewis — Two white ribbons and a red ribbon in crafts