SCOTTVILLE — A few parents again brought attention to a food-service complaint at Mason County Central during Monday’s meeting of the board of education.
Kandi Nichols, who spoke up at the board’s last meeting to state that the meals given to students with past-due balances were not substantial, addressed the board to state that she never received a follow-up from the school board.
“I’m still concerned that we have children that are hungry, and we’re not doing right by them,” she said.
She added that she’s keen to find a solution, whether it be through fundraising or some other community effort that might help students out.
“I’m not just here saying, we have a problem. I’m saying, we have a problem, how can I help fix it. And there are other parents in the community that I’m absolutely certain would want to help fix that problem,” she said.
The meals for students with food-service balances consists of a cheese sandwich, milk, fruit and a vegetable, and Nichols said it’s just not enough.
Additionally, she alleged that students with unpaid balances are singled out and “bullied” by other kids. She asked the board to help find a solution, and she said she’d show up at every meeting until a plan of action was formed.
Board President Jim Schulte thanked Nichols for bringing the matter to the board’s attention.
Trustee Oscar Davila asked Christine Courtland-Willick, the district’s business manager, if it was possible to raise funds as a community to help kids pay off their balance.
Willick said it “most definitely,” adding that said funds would be called “angel money,” and would be distributed evenly to all students with balance.
Checks can be made out to Mason County Central Schools, with “angel fund” indicated in the memo line.
Davila also said there needs to be education to parents about where they can check their kids’ balances. For instance, some might not know that they can access such information on the Powerschool app.
Schulte said the board would come up with a plan about addressing the alleged stigmatization of students with outstanding balances, too.
AUDIT
Mason County Central received a clean audit report for the 2021-22 school year, according to Julie Burks of Dennis, Gardlant & Niegarth.
Burks addressed the board in a phone call, stating that the district received an “unmodified” opinion, which is the goal.
Burks stated the district’s revenues totaled $17,415,617, compared to $15,097,325 total expenses, and that expenditures were “less than budgeted” in all areas.
“The audit went great this year,” Burks said, though she noted that the district could make improvements in terms of the segregation of duties.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The board welcomed Darrell Storvik, an upcoming board trustee elected Nov. 8. Storvik was in attendance at the meeting but did not contribute.
He will be formally sworn in when the board meets in January, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
The board also saw a demonstration from Elise Chalko’s third-grade class, which is studying government. Chalko related government to students’ school experience by stating that the students were the “citizens,” the teachers were the “leaders,” the principals were the “house of representatives,” and the school board was the “senate.”
Mount was the “president” in the analogy, and students submitted several “bills” — requests for changes, ranging from more recess time to students being able to choose their own teachers.
Also on Monday, Spartan West owner Don Slimmen addressed the board about why MCC’s bowling team is no longer using his facility.
“Everything’s at Stix,” he said. “The problem is the professionalism. Nobody from the school district called me to say we’re not coming. I thought that was downright rude.”
Athletic Director Tim Genson confirmed to the Daily News that the bowling team is indeed using the Stix facility.
"This was a coach and team decision to make a change for this year," Genson said.