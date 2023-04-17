SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central on Monday approved a bid from J. Stevens Construction for more than $1.1 million in repairs to the roofs at three buildings in the school district.
MCC’s school board unanimously accepted the proposal during its regular meeting at the high school.
The bid from J. Stevens was the low qualifying proposal among several aimed at making repairs to the roofs at Scottville Elementary, the middle school and portions of the high school roof that weren’t upgraded in 2022.
The school district worked with MWA Commercial Roofing Solutions to help facilitate the bid process, according to Business Manager Kris Courtland-Willick, who noted that four companies submitted proposals.
MWA and the district concluded that J. Stevens was the low qualifying bid.
Other bidders included G. Freeland Roofing Systems with a $304,000 proposal for the remaining parts of the high school only; Great Lakes Systems Inc. with a bid of $1.12 million; and Versatile Roofing Systems with a $1.3 million bid. One contractor was disqualified for failing to meet bid requirements for prevailing wages, according to MWA.
Trustee Oscar Davila asked if J. Stevens has done any work for the district before; Willick replied that the company has not, but does “come recommended.”
The total amount of the bid from J. Stevens was $1,102,700, and includes additional insulation, which will increase energy efficiency, according to MWA.
The cost will be covered by MCC’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency (ESSER) funds.
Superintendent Jeff Mount stated prior to Monday’s meeting that a timeline for the repairs will be in place before the board’s meeting in May.
BOND UPDATE
On May 2, voters will decide if the district will receive a $31.5 million facilities bond to support security, infrastructure and classroom improvements, as well as the construction of an auditorium.
Mount said the district’s Vote Yes advocacy committee is pushing forward with enthusiasm in the weeks prior to the special election.
At its last meeting, the school board voted to push forward with the proposal, and Mount said volunteers have rallied in the weeks since.
“There’s a lot of momentum with the Vote Yes committee,’ Mount said. “I feel really good about that.”
He added, “We’re really reaching out privately and publicly to our community.”
Mount and Angie Taylor will be at the Scottville Senior Center at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to talk about the proposal with visitors and guests.
TEACHER CONTRACTS
The board approved tenure for Upper Elementary teacher Jon Hackey, middle school teacher Janelle Kelley and high school teacher Sarah Nekola.
The board also signed off on fifth-year probationary teaching contracts for Julie Knudsen and Collene McCormick; as well as third-year probationary contracts for Traci Pomorski, Ana Quinteros, Marissa Rodriguez, Vickie Trombley, Heather Vernier, Josey Stankowski and Jaime Franklin.
Second-year contracts were approved for Katarina Moore, Rose Savela, Caleb Schultz, Sherri Shorts, David Smith, Zachary Steuck, Kendel Trim and Jeremy Willett.
Mount noted that Upper Elementary teacher Kevin Pribnow — who was slated to receive a third-year contract extension — submitted a letter of resignation after receiving his PhD.
Mount said the candidates were recommended for their respective contract extension “without reservation.”
“We are attracting excellent teachers, and I just love this group,” he said.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board approved the West Shore Educational Service District’s proposed operating budget for the 2023-24 school year, and approved a request from band director Caleb Schultz to take students on a trip to Cedar Point.
The board also convened in closed session to continue the superintendent evaluation process.