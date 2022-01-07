All went as planned Friday when Mason County Central Schools signed off on the Michigan Department of Treasury’s preliminary qualification application for the school district’s planned May bond proposal.
The school board held a special meeting at 8 a.m. — rescheduled from Thursday morning due to inclement weather — in order to make the required step toward getting the $33.6 million bond proposal before voters on May 3.
MCC is seeking the bond to fund various improvements to its academic and athletic facilities. The district hopes to make a few new additions, too, including a performing arts center planned to go up in the high school complex.
“We did of course pass the bond application, and it’s been sent out to the school attorney who’s sending it to the Department of Treasury immediately,” Superintendent Jeff Mount said. “All the steps are moving in the right direction.”
The school board had to approve the preliminary qualification in order to call for an election in February. MCC’s board of education will convene to do that on Feb. 7, but the time of the meeting still needs to be determined.
“We did not finalize the (February meeting) because we have some scheduling conflicts, but we know we have to do it on Feb. 7,” Mount said. “We need to have a time when we can have a quorum. … The final day to get it on the ballot is Feb. 8, so we really need to have it on Feb. 7.”
Mount said time is of the essence. The school board already “pushed back as late as we could” in the wake of some last-minute changes in November and December, when the district briefly considered relocating the Scottville Area Senior Center to the school grounds as part of the bond proposal. That piece was ultimately removed from the package, but the changes took valuable time.
Mount said there have been no major changes to the project since it was approved by the school board December.
“The scope of the project is exactly what we’ve arrived at,” he said, though he noted that one piece of the proposal — the construction of a bathroom building between the baseball and football fields — was re-designated as a new building or addition.
“That’s the only change. Now they just review it and give it an extra scrub (to) make sure we dotted our i’s and crossed our t’s.”
Campaigning for the bond will likely start in early February, according to Mount.
He said he feels good about the project’s outlook, and he’s glad MCC has partners who know their way around the issues.
“It’s great having GMB Architecture & Engineering and Christman Construction, and of course Thrun Law Firm, because we only do this every 15, 16 years so, and we’re not experts,” Mount said. “It’s great to have them as our partners, helping us through this process.”