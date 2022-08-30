Mason County Central will have a new elementary teacher and a new middle school basketball coach when the school year starts on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
During Monday’s meeting of the board of education, trustees approved the hiring of Sherri Shorts to fill a third-grade teaching vacancy at the Upper Elementary, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
The vacancy was the result of a retirement at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Shorts was recommended by Upper Elementary Principal Kevin Kimes, and the approval from trustees was unanimous.
Mount said all other action items passed as expected, including the placement of Brent Lyon as the eight-grade girls basketball coach.
Lyon was placed at the recommendation of Rob Dennis, middle school principal.
The board also approved its COVID-19 Return to Learn plan for the upcoming school year, which will follow guidelines from District Health Department No. 10.
Mount previously stated that this year’s recommendations are far looser than those of the first two years of the pandemic, with more of an emphasis on “personal responsibility,” and less teacher and administrator responsibility in terms of contact tracing and spotting cases.
Still, as a condition of allocating dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, the school district had to have a plan in place in the event of a school closure, including remote-learning options for students.
Also on Monday, the school board approved kindergarten through 12th-grade virtual course offerings, Mason-Lake Adult Education program classes, and updated high school courses.
Trustees also approved a resolution to borrow money for a state aid operating loan.
The loan funds are used each year to help during the funding gap before state school aid money is distributed.