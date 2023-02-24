Board trustees at Mason County Central on Monday will hear updates about student enrollment and the school district’s plan to pursue a facilities bond in May.
The school board meets at 7 p.m. in the high school library, and according to the pre-meeting notes, board members will be briefed by Superintendent Jeff Mount about how the school’s district’s Feb. 8 winter head count went.
The winter count determines 10% of the following year’s school aid funding, with the other 90% based on the October 2022 count.
Mount previously told the Daily News that MCC saw a slight drop in students from fall to winter, but that the decrease was not unexpected for the district.
MCC counted 1,180 students on Feb. 8, down from 1,207 in the fall. The 27-student decrease is the largest the district’s seen since the 2018-19 school year, but Mount said at the time that it was “no cause for alarm.”
Some of the students who appear to be lost between the fall and winter are still attending MCC, according to Mount; those students are simply obtaining their graduation credits through the Spartan Academy program, which is funded separately.
BOND UPDATE
The school board will hear an update on the facilities bond that will go before voters on May 2.
Trustees will review informational campaign flyers outlining the major points of the bond plan, including its main goals of funding building and security improvements throughout the district.
The flyers, which will be available at Monday’s meeting, also state how student learning would be impacted, how much the bond would cost for the average resident, and how the proposal is different from the district’s failed May 2022 bond attempt.
“After listening to our community through individual conversations, key stakeholder meetings and a post-bond survey, we made several adjustments to the bond proposal,” the flyer states.
The document also states that the package differs from the last attempt in that the scope has been reduced from approximately $33.6 million to $31.4 million. It places security and building upgrades as a top priority, reducing resources allocated to the construction of a performing arts center.
The current package also reduces the millage increase from 1.95 to 1.6.
If approved, the bond would cost an additional $3.33 per month or $40 per year for residents whose homes have a taxable value of $25,000. The added cost would be $6.67 per month or $80 per year for those with $50,000 in taxable value.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board will consider appointing David Smith as the head varsity football coach at the recommendation of high school principal Jeff Tuka and athletic director Tim Genson.
Trustees will also hear an update on mid-year student assessments.