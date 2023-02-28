Mason County Central school board trustees on Monday heard an update on the district’s push to spread the word about its $31.5 million facilities bond proposal, slated to go before voters during May’s special election.
The board reviewed informational fliers outlining the major goals of the proposal, Superintendent Jeff Mount told the Daily News Tuesday.
The fliers detail how the bond would lead to safety improvements and benefit student learning, as well as how the district’s millage rate would stack up to previous years if the bond is approved.
In terms of safety, the bond would fund improvements to building entrances, adding security to visitor access points and increasing visibility for office staff. It would fund parking lot improvements to reduce the flow of vehicle traffic, and upgrade bus and parent drop-off areas.
In terms of educational improvements, the bond seeks “new technology and infrastructure” and updated equipment that would increase access to learning opportunities. Funds would also be used to renovate portions of the high school that are mostly unchanged since the 1950s.
A performing arts center, which was the main focus of the district’s failed $33.6 million May 2022 proposal, would still be included as part of the last of three series, providing space for fine arts performances and other community events.
The bond would fund “upgrades to the existing natural grass athletic fields would include drainage updates to keep the fields drier and increase playability,” according to the fliers.
Playground improvements and other upgrades to the elementary school buildings would also be included.
If approved, the bond would mean an additional $3.33 per month or $40 per year for residents whose homes have a taxable value of $25,000. The added cost would be $6.67 per month or $80 per year for those whose homes have a taxable value of $50,000.
The district’s millage rate would not increase by more than 1.6 mills, and the rate would return to the current 2.42 mills by 2052.
Mount said the language of the fliers was vetted to make sure it contains only factual information, and not advocacy.
He said he’s “on the informational campaign trail,” and meeting with staff members from each of the district’s buildings to update them on the goals of the bond.
“Then we’re beginning the advocacy campaign portion in the weeks to come,” Mount said. “Everything else is just progressing as planned. “
Anyone who would like to help get bond information out can contact Mount or Angela Taylor by calling MCC at (231) 757-3713.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The board approved the hiring of David Smith as MCC’s new varsity football coach.
Smith is filling the position vacated by 20-year coach Scott Briggs, who resigned at the end of the fall 2022 season.
“David Smith is our new varsity football coach after two decades under Scott Briggs,” Mount said. “Smith joined us from Ravenna last year to teach middle school P.E. He brings years of head varsity football experience, coaching at Ravenna and Hesperia. We’re really happy to have him join us and take over.”
The school board also heard an update on enrollment following the Feb. 8 count day.
Winter enrollment tallies will account for 10% of the district’s school-aid dollars during the 2023-24 academic year; the other 90% is based on the October 2022 count.
MCC saw a 27-student decrease in enrollment compared to October, as the Daily News previously reported.
Mount said he went over enrollment trends, and fielded questions about where those 27 students went.
In some cases, they stayed within the school district, as was the case with students who transferred to MCC’s Spartan Academy.
Other causes for the reduction include transfers to other school districts in the area, moving out of town, or opting for homeschooling.
