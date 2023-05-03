For the second time in a year, voters have rejected a bond proposal from the Mason County Central school district aimed at generating funds for security upgrades, infrastructure improvements and the construction of a performing arts center.
The $31.5 million bond request on Tuesday’s special election ballot was struck down in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties, according to unofficial results from the three county clerks’ offices.
Those unofficial results show that Mason County voters shot down the proposal with 877 votes against it and 751 in favor of it.
In Oceana County, there were 12 votes against the proposal and two supporting it, while Lake County had 25 no votes to 16 yes votes.
Tuesday’s loss echoed the results of a similar ballot item in May 2022. That proposal sought $33.6 million for the same projects, though the previous package proposed a more costly auditorium and a larger millage increase.
Though results for Lake and Oceana counties didn’t come in until Wednesday morning, MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount said totals from Mason County made it clear the proposal wouldn’t pass.
“We really do know the unofficial result is a loss for us, again,” Mount told the Daily News late Tuesday night.
He noted that the district closed the gap a bit in terms of votes compared to the May 2022 proposal, which in Mason County, was voted down 829 to 593.
“We did close the margin which gives us some optimism going forward,” Mount said.
The city of Scottville, home of MCC, supported the bond with 145 people voting in favor of the proposal and 57 voting against it. But MCC’s district spans well beyond the city, which also supported the failed May 2022 bond.
Mount said his impression is that the economy played a role in the loss, but he also thinks the performing arts center continues to be a sticking point for many voters.
“Some of what we’ve heard out there is that the auditorium is more of a want than a need,” Mount said. “And we can disagree with that, but at the end of the day, we have to listen to the voters.”
School officials were feeling the weight of the loss on Wednesday morning, but Mount said there’s little time to waste in getting ready for yet another attempt.
“Right now the temperature’s cool because nobody likes rejection or a loss,” he said. “That’s hard to swallow sometimes. However, we need to get our finger back on the pulse and really listen to our community and what they can and will support.”
Mount said the security needs outlined in the bond package “didn’t go away” with Tuesday’s failed attempt, adding, “they’re still very much there.”
He said he genuinely believes MCC needs to make those improvements — not just security upgrades, but also pressing issues structural issues with portions of the high school that are more than half a century out of date.
“These kids deserve better,” Mount said. “We can’t be stuck in the ’50s.”
As for next steps, Mount said he’s unsure of the timing, but MCC is not planning to give up.
He said district leaders will reconvene to assess MCC’s path forward.
“We’re back in seek-to-understand mode — analyzing what we know from voters and our community,” Mount said. “We have to come back with the right package at the right time, and it’s hard to line both of those things up.”
He added later that the district will “put a plan together that we feel our community can support,” while also taking into consideration when voters will be most likely to support it.
“That might mean a November election, it might mean next May — I don’t have that answer today,” he said. “All options are on the table, but we can’t just ignore it and not swing again.
“Swinging for the fences twice … they were both strikes, but we need to choke up and get the ball in play.”
The auditorium, the economy and timing will be key points to reevaluate ahead of the next attempt, Mount said.
While Tuesday’s results were clearly not what the district had hoped for, Mount said he’s proud of the team at MCC for doing “a great job this time around,” and for doing so “against the odds.”