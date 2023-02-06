SCOTTVILLE — Come May, for the second time in 12 months, Mason County Central will ask voters to approve a multi-million-dollar bond aimed at generating funds for district-wide improvements.
After weighing its options in the wake of the failed May 2022 bond request, the school district’s board of education convened for a special meeting on Tuesday during which trustees formally signed off on the ballot language for another attempt.
The board approved calling an election and moving forward with the proposal: a 30-year, three-series bond, which seeks $31.5 million for various building and security upgrades throughout the school district — including renovations of portions of the high school that date back to the late 1950s — and to fund the construction of a performing arts center.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Superintendent Jeff Mount told the board that a great deal of work and forethought went into planning the proposal, with hopes that it fares better than the 2022 bond request.
“We’ve come to this day with a lot of work, since really last May. It started at that point,” Mount said. “We started looking at what we had learned from the May 3 loss in 2022, and talked with a lot of folks and had forums, we had focus groups, we had surveys, and we got out and listened.
“Through that work, we came to a conclusion earlier this fall, to pursue this and see what the plan would look like.”
The plan is similar to the May 2022 proposal, but there are some key differences as Trustee Barry Pleiness pointed out. The dollar amount is lower than the $33.6 million MCC sought in 2022, and the performing arts center — which would have fallen under the first series of the 2022 bond had it passed — has been pushed back a few years.
“In our ’22 bond, the bulk of the money through the financing came through the front end of it,” Mount said, noting that the first series would have generated about $16 million if it had been approved. “That’s why in (the 2022 proposal) we had to have the performing arts center built right away, and some of the other pieces, that were still high-priority, were in series two or series three.”
Mount said the current financial package “flipped things around,” generating less money in the beginning and more at the end.
“The large portion of that chunk of money in the beginning isn’t enough to do a performing arts center on the front end, but it’s enough to do most of our highest-priority work,” Mount said, referring to upgrades of B and C hall in the high school.
He said “safety and security in all buildings” and “asphalt paving and pieces like that” would also be addressed during the first series.
“A lot of our priorities will be done at the front end, and the performing arts center will be done at the back end, in series three,” Mount said.
If voters approve the bond, it is expected to generate approximately $10.7 million during the first series in 2023; $4.67 million during the second series in 2026; and about $16.12 million during the third series in 2027.
The board unanimously supported approving the ballot language and moving forward with a special election.
According to the ballot language, the proposal would require an estimated millage increase of 1.6 mills, or $1.60 for every $1,000 of taxable value for property owners. The estimated annual average to retire the bond debt in time would be 3.42 mills.
Mason County Central is currently levying 2.42 mills.
The district’s last bond request sought a 1.95-mill increase, and initial plans for this proposal indicated 2.2 additional mills would be needed. However, that amount was lowered by restructuring the bond priorities.
The next step is to send the ballot language to county clerks in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
MCC is again working with Christman Construction and GMB Architecture & Engineering to help consult on the bond, along with financial consulting firm Baker Tilly and Thrun Law Firm.
The school board OK’d another bond attempt in December, after months of eyeing the logistics and attempting to get a better idea of what voters would support. The board opted to bundle all the expenses together rather than separating them into different ballot items.
Mount noted on Tuesday that much work remains with respect to campaigning for the bond.
“So now the work begins,” he said. “We really need as much support from the board as possible.”
MCC is hoping to get the word out during its Family AfFair event, which is scheduled for March 18.