Mason County Central's annual H.G. Bacon Award ceremony was held Monday, Oct. 10 in the Student Events Center. Jim Schulte, MCC Class of 1970, addressed the award winners and talked about his time at MCC and encouraged all students to continue to strive for what they want out of life.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
Is enough being done to lower gas prices?
You voted: