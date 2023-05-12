Following the failure of Mason County Central’s facilities bond in the May 2 election, the school board is already considering what to do next, and it’s possible MCC will make another attempt at the bond in November.
When board trustees meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the high school, they’ll go over a plan for getting a retooled version of the bond proposal on the Nov. 7 ballot.
No action item is listed on the agenda pertaining to the bond, but the work plan was “enclosed for consideration if the board chooses to seek a November election date,” according to notes from Superintendent Jeff Mount.
The plan outlines the steps and deadlines required in order to get a November item on the ballot, starting with a review of the “reduced” scope of a future proposal and work that would be required. No board action is required for this step, and it could get underway on Monday.
The plan also outlines subsequent deadlines the district would need to meet, including assembling a package to submit to the Michigan Department of Treasury in June, deciding on a campaign strategy in July, and calling a bond election in August.
MCC’s May 2 request proposed an increase of 1.6 mills to generate $31.5 million over a three-series bond. The funds would have been used to construct an auditorium, make security and infrastructure upgrades throughout the district, repair outdated portions of the high school building, redesign parking areas and more.
The proposal was struck down decisively by voters in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties.
It was the second MCC bond attempt to be rejected by voters in a one-year timeframe, with the first being the district’s $33.6 million request in May 2022 for the same projects.
Mount told the Daily News following the failure of the bond that MCC doesn’t plan to stop trying to get some variation of it passed. However, he said the district might have to reevaluate the inclusion of the auditorium in the package, as that seemed to be a point of contention for voters during both previous bond attempts.
NEW ATHLETIC DIRECTOR
Trustees are expected to approve the hiring of Brian Beebe as the new athletic director and assistant high school principal, taking over for Tim Genson.
Genson is retiring at the end of the year following a 31-year career with the district.
Beebe is currently the athletic director at Whitehall District Schools. Prior to that, he served as athletic director and assistant principal at Clare High School.
The recommendation to hire Beebe comes from high school principal Jeff Tuka.
“We feel that Mr. Beebe is the ideal fit for a smooth transition after Mr. Genson’s 30-plus years of service to Mason County Central,” Tuka wrote in his letter of recommendation.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The board will consider approving two new teachers at the Upper Elementary.
Allison Janowiak and Randi Stone will fill two third-grade teaching vacancies, which stemmed from retirements and the shifting of staff.
Both candidates are being recommended by Kevin Kimes, Upper Elementary principal.
The school board will designate a representative to vote on the district’s behalf in the West Shore Educational Service District’s June 5 election.
The board will also convene in closed session to continue the superintendent evaluation process.
Mount is being evaluated using a multi-pronged rubric designed by the Michigan Association of School Boards. On Monday, Mount’s performance with respect to instructional leadership, professional practice and student growth and district goal progress will be scrutinized.