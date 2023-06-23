Another step in the march toward a November bond attempt is on the agenda for Mason County Central Schools.
The school board will have its regular meeting 7 p.m. Monday in the high school library following a budget meeting at 6:45.
During the regular meeting the board will consider a resolution to approve a final application for preliminary qualification of bonds for the Nov. 7 special election.
If approved, the application will be sent on to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Once it’s back in the hands of trustees, the board will hold a special meeting sometime before Aug. 14 to call the election, Superintendent Jeff Mount previously told the Daily News.
The bond breaks down into two proposals: Proposal 1 would seek an 0.8-mill increase to generate roughly $17.9 million for building and security upgrades over a 30-year period.
Proposal 2 would seek a 1.47-mill increase to generate roughly $16.1 million over 14 years for the construction of a performing arts center.
Both projects combined would generate a total of about $34 million for the district and increase the millage rate by 2.38 mills.
WEAPON DETECTION SYSTEM
Mount will talk with trustees about a weapon detection system that went live at MCC on June 16.
The ZeroEyes system is monitored by analysts, and promises to detect and send out alerts when guns carried by anyone other than uniformed police officers are identified.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board will discuss a request from cross country coach Ed Sanders to once again take the high school teams across Lake Michigan on the SS Badger for a competition in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, Aug. 24-25.
The team has traveled on the Badger the past two summers.
Trustees will consider hiring Emily Millspaugh to fill a fifth-grade teaching position at the Upper Elementary.
Kris Courtland-Willick, business manager, will make recommendations to continue with Prairie Farms as the school district’s milk provider, and Gordon Food Service as its bread provider.
The school board will also convene in closed session for the final session of its superintendent evaluation, which will result in a recommendation regarding the continuation of Mount’s contract.