SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central Schools is taking some tentative steps toward yet another attempt at passing a facilities bond following voters’ rejection of the district’s May 2 proposal.
During Monday’s meeting of the board of education, trustees gave Superintendent Jeff Mount the thumbs up to set a meeting date with the Michigan Department of Treasury in June, while planning to flesh out more details in the coming weeks.
In order to get the item on the November ballot, the board will have to convene in a special session before the end of May to make some tough decisions about what items the district might be willing to strike from its last bond package in order to make it more appealing to voters.
“If we want to do November, I need to set a meeting with Treasury, like, yesterday,” Mount said. “We can’t wait if we’re going to go in November until the June board meeting.”
MCC’s $31.5 million May 2 bond proposal failed in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties. It was the district’s second attempt to pass a bond to fund security upgrades, building improvements and the construction of an auditorium; the district also made a bond attempt in May 2022, which failed by an even broader margin.
Mount said after the May 2 election that MCC might have to re-evaluate the inclusion of the auditorium in the bond, as it seemed to be seen as a “want” rather than a “need” by voters he’s spoken to.
The needs of the district haven’t changed, Mount said, and he noted that a future proposal would likely closely resemble the last two in terms of security upgrades and building improvements.
“Our needs did no go away on May 2. They are there,” he said. “A large portion of our high school needs some heavy lifting. Safety and security (needs) didn’t go away — it’s probably getting worse.”
No board action was taken during the meeting, and Mount said none was necessary. Rather, he just needed confirmation that the board was of one mind with respect to direction.
The board informally opted to move forward as if the November ballot is the goal, while also understanding that, if things don’t line up or there isn’t a consensus on the scope of the package, the proposal could be kicked down the road to May 2024.
“We need to at least have the ball rolling,” Board President Jim Schulte said, recommending that the board try to “squeeze in” a work session to discuss the scope of the project before the end of the month.
During public comment, Ryan Graham, who co-chaired the Vote Yes committee for the May 2 proposal, read a statement from fellow co-chair Kelli Stojic in which she cautioned the board against removing the auditorium from the bond package. Stojic asked the board to consult with teachers and students before making a decision to remove the auditorium, and wrote that it’s as crucial a facility upgrade as anything else in the district.
For his part, Graham stated that he was proud to co-chair the advocacy committee, and he’d be glad to fight for the funding during a third bond attempt.
Mount will have more information about Department of Treasury meeting times and the date of the board’s work session in the coming days.