SCOTTVILLE — What’s in the cards for Mason County Central’s planned bond proposal?
The specifics still have to be determined, and a final vote from the board won’t come until December, but Superintendent Jeff Mount on Monday provided an update about the school district’s attempt to get more feedback about what voters are willing to support.
Earlier this month, MCC announced that it would start reaching out to voters individually, via mail or phone, to talk about potential timelines and scopes for proposals, and whether they’d support a bond ask in the May 2023 election.
The campaign came after a community forum about the issue in October drew only a few people.
The district is trying to determine how best to move forward after its last proposal — which sought $33.6 million for the construction of an auditorium, as well as infrastructural, academic and athletic improvements — was voted down on May 3.
The district hopes to approve a scaled-down version of the package for its second attempt, which could include splitting the request into two proposals, rethinking the priorities of the request and potentially pushing everything back to a later date.
During Monday’s meeting of the board of education, Mount updated the public about the quality of input the school district is receiving.
“We’re still in a seek-to-understand mode, collecting information,” Mount said. “Since our forum really didn’t generate any information of tremendous value because of low turnout, … we’ve turned to a calling database — we’re reaching out to our parents, and doing that through each building level.”
Mount said a spreadsheet is being kept from each building to keep track of feedback.
“They’re focusing on timing of when to go for the next bond, in light of economic conditions, and then the scope of the work,” he said. “Do we go to a package like we did in 2022, and what would that package look like and what would (parents) support.”
Mount said the goal is to “digest” the information by Dec. 8 to have a recommendation ready for the board to consider ahead of impending deadlines with the Michigan Department of Treasury.
If the school district does opt for a May 2023 proposal, it will need to get approval from the Treasury Department in January, according to Mount.
He said the district has a meeting in place in the event that it does choose a May 2023 package, “but we need to know and share with Treasury what that scope is.”
Within three days of the treasury meeting, a special meeting would have to be set up to get the item on the ballot.
“Some quick action in January if we proceed for May,” Mount said, “and if we delay it pushes that back a little further.”
Board President Jim Schulte asked if there was enough information to tell which way the wind is blowing.
Mount said the district is getting “good information” adding that, “by Dec. 8 we’ll have a good idea of what the community can support,” but he declined from making any predictions.
He noted that the parents who did not vote on May 3 are the main target audience.
Schulte stressed the importance of infrastructure improvements throughout the district, stating that “every day, every week, things are getting older.” He said the district needs to “get a gameplay together to address those immediate needs” if May 2023 is not on the table.
Trustee Barry Pleiness, who supports including an auditorium in another bond package, noted that West Shore Community College is hosting “A WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular” Dec. 3-4 in Manistee. The concert features several MCC graduates — Chloe Kimes, Craig Avery, Edgar Struble and others — and Pleiness said it would be nice for the district to be able to host those performers at MCC.