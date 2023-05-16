SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central approved three new hires on Monday, including the replacement for longtime athletic director Tim Genson, who is retiring at the end of the school year after more than three decades of service with the district.
Trustees signed off on the hiring of Brian Beebe to fill Genson’s spot as the A.D. and assistant high school principal, starting at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
Beebe was recommended to the board by Jeff Tuka, high school principal, who addressed the board on Monday to discuss his recommendation and to thank Genson for his years of commitment.
“It’s been a while since we’ve had to do this for an athletic director,” Tuka said. “Mr. Genson’s been with us for over 30 years, so (this is) new territory, but we thank Mr. Genson for all the … service years he’s put into the district, wearing multiple hats.”
“Brian comes to us with experience,” Tuka said. “He held the exact same position at Clare High School and he’s the current (middle school and high school) athletic director at Whitehall.”
Tuka said there were 20 candidates who applied for the athletic director position, and the school interviewed the most highly qualified.
He noted that “you can tell by his experience” that Beebe is a good fit for the role, adding that Beebe is well-connected with other high school and middle school athletic directors in MCC’s league.
“We have somebody that we feel can make a good transition,” Tuka said. “We feel good.”
The board unanimously approved Beebe’s hiring.
The board also hired Allison Janowiak and Randi Stone to fill two open third-grade teaching positions at the Upper Elementary.
Kevin Kimes, Upper Elementary principal, said he’s “thrilled” to have the new hires, and Board President Jim Schulte echoed that sentiment, stating that the resumes submitted by Janowiak and Stone were “outstanding.”
An offer has also been made for a fourth-grade teaching position, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount. Kimes noted that all three candidates for the Upper Elementary “knocked our socks off” during the interview process.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board opted to vote for Vincent Greiner and Jim Riffle for six-year terms in the West Shore Educational Service District’s upcoming election on June 5.
There were three candidates for consideration, the third being Jason Wolven.
Schulte will cast MCC’s vote, as he volunteered to be the school district’s representative for the West Shore ESD election.
The board also convened in closed session to conduct the next segment of the superintendent evaluation, which continues through June.
BULLYING
During public comment, MCC parent Rachel Yeck sought board intervention on bullying issues that she says have been persistent at the middle school.
Yeck said her children have been heard and been exposed to crude and offensive language, including racial slurs, particularly when participating in track.
Mount asked if the incidents were isolated to track, to which Yeck replied that it’s affecting “90% of the school.”
Mount said he’d follow up with Yeck to discuss the issue further, and several board members thanked Yeck for bringing the matter to their attention.