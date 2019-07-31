SCOTTVILLE — Two new teachers were officially hired on Monday by the Mason County Central Board of Education, filling out the school district’s science teaching staff and curriculum for the 2019-20 school year, according to MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount.
Mount told the Daily News on Tuesday that the board approved resolutions to hire Matthew Millspaugh and Amy Cronk to fill science teaching positions in the high school and the middle school, respectively.
“The board unanimously approved (both Millspaugh and Cronk) and we’re very happy to have them part of the Mason County Central family,” he said.
Millspaugh will replace Jason Stanick, who recently resigned to move out of the area, Mount said. Stanick split his time between the high school and the middle school, in addition to supervising the MCC Spartronics robotics team and coaching, though Mount said there are no conclusive plans to fill the robotics position at this time.