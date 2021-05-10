MCC National Honor Society

RILEY KELLEY | Daily News

Mason County Central High School honored its National Honor Society members and new inductees Tuesday. Pictured, not in order, are seniors Emily Abbott, Mogren Ahlfeld, Elsa Akins, Anna Campbell, Jackson Kimes, Alli Mast, Mackenzie Singleton, Gage Tyron, Nyah Tyron and Hunter White; juniors Amber Bailey, Nicole Bowen, Shryer Brock, Erin Budzynski, Zeke Foisy, Jessica Gerbers, Lauren Knizacky, Shayla Leonard, Jacob Mortensen, Adria Quigley, Russell Schade, Bronwyn Stevens, Gabriella Sutter, Julia Wagner and Ethan Wood; and sophomores Angeleah Arnold, Charlie Banks, Leah Brooks, William Chye, Grace Fessenden, Priscilla Johnson, Ashlyn McKay, Simon Shimel, Landon Smith, Geralyn Soberalski, Haley Story, Tyler Thurow and Brook Wood. Not pictured: sophomore inductees Leah Brooks and Ashlyn McKay, and senior Anna Campbell.

 RILEY KELLEY | Daily News

SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central High School held its annual National Honor Society induction ceremony Tuesday in A.O. Carlson Gymnasium.

Fourteen new inductees were welcomed into NHS during the ceremony, which began with a candlelit procession into the gym. One senior and 13 sophomores were inducted. New inductees were sworn in by MCC art teacher and NHS advisor Rachel Brock.

Graduating seniors were mentioned by name as Brock spoke briefly to parents and family members about their plans for college.

Senior Elsa Akins addressed the crowd, noting that the ceremony was a scaled down version of past events due to the pandemic, with face masks, social distancing and a smaller crowd. Akins noted that though the ceremony had changed, the society’s “essence and values” have not.

She explained that being a member of NHS involves community service, involvement, compassion and academic achievement.

“May you go forth and make the world a better place,” Akins told her classmates.

