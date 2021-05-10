SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central High School held its annual National Honor Society induction ceremony Tuesday in A.O. Carlson Gymnasium.
Fourteen new inductees were welcomed into NHS during the ceremony, which began with a candlelit procession into the gym. One senior and 13 sophomores were inducted. New inductees were sworn in by MCC art teacher and NHS advisor Rachel Brock.
Graduating seniors were mentioned by name as Brock spoke briefly to parents and family members about their plans for college.
Senior Elsa Akins addressed the crowd, noting that the ceremony was a scaled down version of past events due to the pandemic, with face masks, social distancing and a smaller crowd. Akins noted that though the ceremony had changed, the society’s “essence and values” have not.
She explained that being a member of NHS involves community service, involvement, compassion and academic achievement.
“May you go forth and make the world a better place,” Akins told her classmates.