SCOTTVILLE — The parking lot outside Mason County Central Upper Elementary was packed on Thursday as local families came out to participate in Ag Night.
The event caps off a week of ag-related study with Michigan Farm Bureau’s Farm Science Lab, according to Angela Taylor, MCC’s director of state and federal programs.
STEM-related activities, books and experiments were given to MCC teachers to use in their classrooms throughout the week.
Thursday’s event was to celebrate “agricultural, business and science opportunities,” Taylor said.
“We have the Ag Night where we partner with community partners and have a night of everything being free,” Taylor said. “We have the Lakeside Wiener Wagon cooking Sander’s hot dogs of Custer, representing the … beef and pork industry. We also have the West Shore ESD mobile bus, Stakenas Farms, Michigan Milk Producers, the Michigan Honeybee Association — a lot of state-represented agricultural sectors, along with our farmers, who brought in a lot of equipment.”
Taylor was serving up fried asparagus to attendees who made their way through the tractors, displays and animals in the parking area, to commemorate the start of asparagus season.