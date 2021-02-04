SCOTTVILLE — Sixth, seventh and eighth graders at Mason County Central Middle School have been on a mission this week to stuff glass jars full of loose change to support their local charity of choice.
This week is Charity Week to coincide with the high school, which is celebrating homecoming week this week.
Charity week originally started as a way to work in tandem with the high school homecoming week, according to Brianna Wise, the middle school student council adviser.
“We usually do something for our students during the normal homecoming week which is usually in the fall,” she said.
The school has been doing dress-up days which have included pajama day and hat day so far this week. On Thursday, the school will participate in sports day and Friday students will honor a longtime tradition of dressing up for Blue and Gold day.
“We do not do everything that the high schools does for homecoming week,” she said. “We try to keep it a special thing for the high school, so that our kids will be able to look forward to experiencing it when they are in high school.”
Wise said this year, because of everything that is happening in the world right now, the school decided to help out its community a little bit.
”Charity week is an important event that our students look forward to each year,” Middle School Principal Rob Dennis said.
”Our students get to enjoy the competition with the added benefit of giving to the community. With COVID, so many things have changed and connections to the community have been few and far between,” Dennis said. “This small act of charity helps to remind our students about the needs of our community and the importance of supporting others as well as building school pride.”
“We have done Charity Weeks in the past, usually in the spring, for different causes,” Wise said. “We decided this year, each grade level could vote to pick a local charity of their choice.”
The winning grade is being decided by a coin war, where students bring in change to add to a jar and the grade level that earns the most money will be the winning grade, according to Wise.
“The kids are really enjoying this week because they love the competition,” she said.
The charities include Mason County Mutts and the Childhood Cancer Campaign. On Friday, students can bring in money to add to any classes collection for force a negative result in the count, according to Wise.
One classroom that raises the most money through the week will get a special prize like a pizza party of popcorn party.
Dennis said Charity Week also coincides with the school’s Be Positive month.
“During this month, we focus every day on a new way to be positive and show gratitude,” he said.
These two events come together to help continue to build positive school culture and community awareness, he said.