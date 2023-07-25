Mason County Central has approved an agreement that could save thousands of dollars in the coming years by using solar energy to power Scottville Elementary and the middle school.
During the school board’s meeting on Monday night, trustees signed off on a power purchase agreement with NorthStar Clean Energy through the Michigan Schools Energy Cooperative (MISEC), according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
The agreement sets the school district up to receive power from a 380-acre solar farm being developed by NorthStar in Genesee County. Construction is slated to start in the fall and the farm is expected to be fully operational sometime in summer 2025.
Mount said the board — after some “good conversation” — decided to enter into a 15-year agreement, which would dramatically reduce the amount the school district spends on powering the two school buildings.
“We currently pay a little over 14 cents per kilowatt hour for Scottville Elementary and the middle school, and if we can get this, it would be 7.5 cents — a significant savings over the course of the next 15 years,” Mount said.
The Upper Elementary and the high school, which are not included in the agreement, are already partially powered by solar panel arrays located on the school grounds. Mount said the district’s business manager, Kris Courtland-Willick, noted that MCC has seen about $40,000 in savings since the solar power arrays were installed two years ago.
Mount said he’s excited to be a part of a project that will save even more money for the district while continuing to promote a mission to reduce environmental impact.
Mount said he’s not sure how much of the power for the buildings will come from the farm, as that depends on the number of schools participating in the program, but both MCC and NorthStar hope the arrangement will be able to power the buildings completely.
“We would hope to receive up to 100%,” Mount said. “It’s probably going to be less than that … but we’re open to receiving 100% from that solar array.”
A memo from MISEC states that NorthStar’s upcoming solar farm will provide “green power and renewable energy credits exclusively to Michigan schools.”
ALSO ON MONDAY
Board trustees approved the hiring of Shelly Cherry as a part-time sixth-grade history teacher, and media specialist at the middle school.
Cherry was recommended by middle school principal Rob Dennis, and the board unanimously approved the hire.
Cherry has past experience teaching in Port Huron and in Oklahoma.
The board also approved the meeting calendar for the 2023-24 school year, and opted to put a review of the district’s strategic plan on the agenda for the next two board meetings in order to “brainstorm” about school culture components, according to Mount.