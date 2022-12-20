SCOTTVILLE — School board trustees at Mason County Central on Monday approved a new freshmen boys basketball coach in Joshua Peters, who will lead the team now playing its first season in about 10 years.
The recommendation to appoint Peters came from Jeff Tuka, high school principal, and Tim Genson, athletic director.
“Mr. Peters has some experience with some rec basketball, but also middle school coaching at Mason County Eastern,” Tuka said, “and he’s been around this particular group of kids for quite some time, helping out with the (junior varsity) coach Chris VanderHaag when the kids were younger.”
Tuka said there were three applicants for the coaching role, but Peters “had the most experience.”
He said Peters is a great fit and is “already doing a good job” with the players, who have had about three games so far this year.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board votes to relinquish $2,460 in federal funding for Title 3 programs at the request of Angela Taylor, director of state and federal programs.
“This is one of the grants where we don’t meet the threshold,” Taylor said. “We’re not above $10,000, so we’d have to join a consortium, and I’d have to travel to Traverse City all the time and learn how they do business.”
She said that if she were to participate, it would take her away from her duties at the district, but “doesn’t benefit our students.”
The board approved relinquishing the funds in question.
Taylor stressed that MCC is “meeting all of our Title 3 requirements,” and that the district does so with “six other funding pots.”
Superintendent Jeff Mount said “the juice is not worth the squeeze.”
The board also held a first reading of some proposed changes to its policies and procedures, including an update to guidelines about the use of drones, which were once prohibited at the school entirely.
“We’ll have a trained staff member if they do that, and they’ll have to have permission if they’re going to do that,” Mount said. “So not just anyone can fly a drone at Mason County Central.”
ALSO ON MONDAY
The board heard again from a parent concerned about the nutritional offerings for students with balances on their meal accounts.
Kandi Nichols — who has shown up at the last two board meetings, asserting that students with past-due balanced were being denied food — praised the school district for raising enough money in “Angel Fund” donations to pay for all students’ balances, but she still hopes to see change in what kids receive if they are past due.
The meal for kids with overdue balances consists of a cheese sandwich, milk, fruit and a vegetable. The district says it meets nutritional requirements, but Nichols said that’s not enough.
“I don’t feel like it’s a filling meal. … We’re still not doing right here,” she said. “I’m going to keep saying it until someone tells me how I can help.”
She said the school is “punishing kids” for the actions of their parents.
“We’re feeding the kids,” Trustee Oscar Davila said. “They’re getting a meal.”
Mount asserted that, ultimately, the responsibility is on the parents to feed their kids, but he noted that the district is working on some kind of solution to make it easier for parents to pay for meals.
An online payment system is what MCC is hoping to get in place.