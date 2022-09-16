Mason County Central is planning to take another swing at a facilities bond proposal in May 2023.
Superintendent Jeff Mount will update school board trustees about the early plans for another bond request during Monday’s meeting of the board of education, set for 7 p.m. in the high school library.
The school district attempted to pass a $33.6 million bond during the May 3 election.
The proposal — which included the construction of a performing arts center, artificial turf at Spartan Community Field and various district-wide building upgrades — was struck down by voters.
Mount told the Daily News that preparations for another, smaller bond attempt have been underway in some form since the previous proposal failed.
“We’ve obviously been digging in since last May,” Mount said. “We’ve had some committee work and met with focus groups, and we’re reenergizing.”
Mount said the district plans to seek funds for a performing arts center once again, and he added that MCC has no intention of splitting items into two proposals. However, he said the price tag will be lower than it was the last time around.
“We do want a performing arts center,” he said. “We have a need for it. … It will look different, however — a slightly smaller scope — but it’s still going to be an awesome performing arts center when we’re done.
“It’s less expensive but it checks all the boxes for all our needs.”
As for the other items included in the last proposal, Mount said more information will be coming soon.
A community forum about the bond will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26, either at A.O. Carlson Auditorium or in the high school cafeteria.
ALSO ON MONDAY
In anticipation of fall count day, which determines a portion of the school district’s school aid funding, Mount will provide some preliminary data about MCC’s attendance during the first two weeks of the school year.
“Every Wednesday through count day we do a check-in time with our current enrollment,” Mount said, adding that the numbers he’ll share on Monday will be a “first glance” that “looks good, nice and stable, which is always appealing to us.”
Mount said he monitors the enrollment to give the district “a good feel” for enrollment “so we’re not having surprises on count day.”
The board will also hear an update about potential changes to the district’s strategic plan.