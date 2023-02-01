Mason County Central school board officials on Monday are expected to formally sign off on ballot language for a planned May 2 facilities bond proposal.
Trustees will hold a special meeting at 8 a.m. in the conference room of the high school to take the next step in a process that’s been underway since the school district’s last proposal — a $33.6 million request — was voted down in May 2022.
“On Monday we’ll have the board say go and call the election,” MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount Wednesday.
The new proposal would seek a $31.5 million three-series bond to cover district-wide building, security and classroom upgrades and to construct an auditorium at the high school.
Mount said there haven’t been any alterations to the proposal since the board last discussed it in January.
“None of the nuances have changed since then. If there was a problem, they would have given it to us in the preliminary. They haven’t had any issues that we’ve heard of,” Mount said, adding that he doesn’t anticipate any changes in the final application, once it’s received from the Treasury Department.
The goals of the proposal are similar to those of MCC’s failed May 2022 request, but slightly scaled down in a few respects, Mount previously told the Daily News.
For one thing, the new proposal seeks a lower overall dollar amount, and the impact on taxpayers would be reduced. It would call for a maximum increase of 1.6 mills, as opposed to the 1.95 additional mills proposed in 2022.
The school district was initially eyeing a 2.2-mill increase as part of the plan, but that dollar amount was brought down due to some last-minute changes.
The district is currently levying 2.42 mills, meaning 4.02 mills would be the highest amount levied during the bond’s lifespan.
The proposal would also put building and security upgrades “on the front end,” according to Mount, meaning that if it’s approved by voters those pressing issues — like improvements to outdated portions of the high school — would be addressed first, while the construction of the roughly $16 million auditorium would come later, during the bond’s third series a few years down the line.
Another difference is that approximately $2 million for the installation of artificial field turf at Spartan Community Field is no longer part of the plan. Striking that item also helped minimize costs.
If the board approves the ballot language on Monday, the next step will be to get that language to the election officials in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties — each of which house MCC voters — by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, which is the deadline for placement on a May ballot.
MCC has been in the process of planning its second attempt at a facilities bond since the last proposal failed.
The district is again working with Christman Construction and GMB Architecture & Engineering to help consult on the bond, along with financial consulting firm Baker Tilly and Thrun Law Firm.
MCC held multiple community forums about the bond. It later conducted a phone and letter-writing campaign to reach voters and gauge what they’d be willing to support in order to increase the chances of success.
After receiving feedback from voters, the board gave the go-ahead in December to take another crack at the bond, opting to bundle all the expenses together rather than separating them into different ballot items.
The board set the date for the special election when it met on Jan. 9 after receiving the preliminary bond application back from the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Trustees approved sending the application back to the Treasury Department for final review, and a final application should be back in the district’s hands by Friday.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Mount said the board also plans to approve a contract with a special education teacher for the high school.
Jeremy Willett, who’s worked as a paraprofessional at MCC this year, has been certified to teach special ed in Michigan. Mount said that’s fortuitous for the district, as its special education numbers have gone up.
Prior to working at MCC, Willett was a teacher in Florida for 10 years, Mount said.