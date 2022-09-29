SCOTTVILLE — Spirit week at Mason County Central High School will get underway Monday, with activities scheduled throughout the week, all leading up to the Spartans facing the Hesperia Panthers on Friday, Oct. 7 and the homecoming dance on Saturday, Oct. 8.
This year marks the first traditional homecoming since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Principal Jeff Tuka said everyone involved is glad to have the event return to normal.
"Student council and our whole student body are certainly happy to get back to a traditional homecoming spirit week," Tuka told the Daily News. "The last couple of years, we have conducted spirit week in a unique way. We actually have learned some things. With that being said, we are happy to carry on mostly in a traditional way."
High school students will spend Monday morning decorating the halls to reflect the homecoming theme of "Spartan Arcade." There will be a spirit week kick-off assembly during third period.
The powderpuff football game — pitting junior girls against senior girls — will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Spartan Community Field with a $1 entry fee.
Students will vote for homecoming king and queen on Wednesday and Thursday. The king candidates are Simon Shimel, William Chye, Jack VanderHaag and Tyler Thurow. Queen candidates are Charlie Banks, Gabrielle Jensen, Jenna Draper and Leah Brooks.
The tractor parade will be held at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, featuring tractors, golf carts and UTVs decorated for the homecoming theme.
On Thursday, each class will be judged on a parade entry of their choice. The spirit assembly will follow.
The homecoming parade will be held at 5:50 p.m. Friday, ahead of the football game against Hesperia at 7 p.m.
The dance takes place from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the high school cafeteria.
The week's dress-up days include pajama day on Monday, class theme day on Tuesday, farmer day on Wednesday and blue-and-gold day on Thursday.