Mason County Central is moving forward with plans for a two-part bond request, which the school district plans to put before voters during the November election.
During Monday’s meeting of the school board, Superintendent Jeff Mount gave an update on the progress the district’s making since its May decision to split the ballot item into two proposals: one to fund safety and security upgrades, and another to fund the construction of a performing arts center.
The bond was split in response to voters voting down two attempts to pass the items in a bundled package.
Proposal 1 is the “nuts and bolts safety and security package,” Mount said. It would seek an 0.8-mill increase to generate roughly $17.9 million for upgrades over a 30-year period.
Proposal 2, for the performing arts center, would seek a 1.47-mill increase to generate roughly $16.1 million over 14 years.
If both proposals pass, it would generate a total of $34 million for the district and increase the millage rate by 2.38 mills.
Mount told the Daily News on Tuesday that MCC met with the Michigan Department of Treasury on Monday for a preliminary meeting to “look over, scrutinize and make suggestions for tweaks and changes” to the language of the proposal.
The next step is for the board to formally approve the ballot language prior to the final application to the Department of Treasury, Mount said.
“June 26 is when we’ll actually have the board approve the final application to Treasury,” Mount said. “Treasury will get that back to us in the days that follow. We’ll have a special board meeting sometime before Aug. 14 to do a call to put it on the ballot.”
The ballot language has to be submitted to the county clerks in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties by Aug. 15 in order to get the proposals on the November ballot.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board approved the extension of its administrators for two-year periods ending in June 2025.
Principals Jeff Tuka, Rob Dennis, Kevin Kimes and Chris Etchison each had their contracts extended, as did Kris Courtlant-Willick, the district’s business manager and transportation director.
The board also approved several new hires and appointments, including Kara Bishop to fill a vacant fourth-grade teaching position; Shelby Mason to fill an open kindergarten position; Chris VanderHaag to serve as head varsity boys basketball coach; and Athletic Director Brian Beebe as head varsity girls basketball coach.
Also on Monday, the board convened in closed session to continue the six-session superintendent evaluation process. The final session will take place on June 26, during which the board will formally make a recommendation regarding the extension of Mount’s contract.