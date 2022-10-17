SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central is trying to find the best path forward for a potential facilities bond in May 2023, and Superintendent Jeff Mount is urging the public to come out to the upcoming Oct. 26 public forum on the issue to help point school officials in the right direction.
During Monday’s meeting of MCC’s board of education, Mount shared some insights gleaned from the community during recent focus groups about the potential bond ask, which would — unless there’s a change of focus — seek funds for various building and security upgrades, as well as the construction of an auditorium or performing arts center.
The goals are much the same as the district’s failed May 3 proposal, but Mount previously told the Daily News that the scope of the second attempt would be smaller than May’s $33.6 million bond proposal.
Mount said focus-group meetings have shined a light on the fact that the economy has not recovered to the degree the district had hoped following the failure of the last bond request, and that now’s the time to reevaluate, and to gauge how the greater community is feeling about it all.
“We kinda all hoped that the economic times would maybe turn and be better, but they haven’t. The question was raised: is this the right time? Is this the right plan? Is it too costly?” Mount said.
He added that community input is integral in moving forward.
“We really want to see good input at our forum on Oct. 26 at 6 o’clock at A.O. Carlson Gym,” he said.
The timeline for a May 2023 bond is fast approaching, Mount said.
“November is when we have to have the board resolution, December is when we put the final piece into (Michigan Department of) Treasury and make that application,” Mount said. “We already have a date in early January with Treasury … but if we don’t go forward, that’s OK. Then that means in February, we’re really rolling toward our advocacy campaign.”
Mount asked what board members had heard from the public.
Board President Jim Schulte said he’s also hearing concerns about the state of the economy and whether the time is right for such a request.
Trustee Barry Pleiness said he’s hearing that the district should “go for it.”
“I don’t think we can back down. If we wait until November again, then we’re two years out,” he said. “We need the updates, particularly in the high school.
“We’ve gotta treat our kids right.”
Pleiness added that he’s heard the performing arts center should be renamed a “community event center” to help with public perception, and let voters know the facility would not only be used for theatrical productions and concerts.
Pleiness also stated that board action would come after the Nov. 8 election. He said MCC would learn a lot from how Pentwater Public School’s bond — which splits its auditorium off from other district needs — performs during the election.
Mount agreed that the election could shed some light on the matter, but he reiterated that public participation in the public forum is key.
“I’m hoping we can get enough voices on Oct. 26 to get a feeling for what our community wants,” he said.