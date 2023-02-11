SCOTTVILLE — A fundraiser to benefit Mason County Central’s robotics program drew a healthy crowd of community supporters to the high school cafeteria on Saturday.
About 60 people came to a paddle auction, organized by Carrie Jorrisen of Charity Paddle, to raise money for the high school’s Spartronics team, which is gearing up for its first competitions of the year.
Attendees bid on a slew of items from area businesses, from food and keepsakes to Tupperware, custom decor and more.
Proceeds raised during the auction will go toward operating expenses for the team, including hotel stays for tournaments and supplies to finish the construction of this year’s robot.
MCC High School teacher Sarah Nekola is one of three coaches for the robotics team along with Rachel Brock and Jeremiah Johnson. Nekola told the Daily News costs for the team can be pretty steep compared to other clubs. The robotics team needs to have funding available for supplies just to get competition-ready, and complete the construction of a robot to perform tasks at tournaments.
Overnight stays and sign-up costs eat up a lot of funds, she said.
“Registration is $6,000, and then we have hotels on top of that, and parts, so it’s usually $10,000 to $12,000 a year,” Nekola said.
Nekola said the program at MCC is still fairly new, starting up in 2018 and competing in 2019, but losing 2020 and having an amended 2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But once things got back to normal in 2022, the students performed well, reaching the quarterfinal round in their competition district.
“It’s new kids getting things coordinated, and not that much time after school, so with what they put in, they did phenomenally,” she said, “they really did.”
The team won the Rookie All-Star award during its first year in the FIRST Robotics Competition, and Nekola said the students are looking to build on those past successes during the upcoming season.
The funds raised on Saturday will help them do just that, she said.
The team’s first competition is in Muskegon, March 16-18, then it will head to Kentwood, March 30-April 1.
“Then cumulative scores determine who goes to state,” Nekola said, adding that bigger events follow the state tournament.
“It’s a global competition,” she said.
The team is already in pretty good shape, learning new programming and computing tactics, but with high price tags on supplies, the Spartronics will be grateful for every dollar that comes their way, according to Nekola.
She said the team’s been hard at work on this year’s robot in the robotics lab, but the members have been waiting for parts to finish things up.
“We still have a couple weeks, and we’ll have it done,” she said.
Nekola said there was no specific dollar amount set as a fundraising goal. She said she didn’t expect the auction to have as “awesome” a turnout as it did.
“To have this many people has been pretty awesome,” Nekola said. “And so many businesses have donated.”
She thanked those who participated in Saturday’s auction and local businesses like Dreamweaver Lures, Lakeside Automotive, Urka Auto, Bottle & Can and Little Caesar’s for making contributions to the team.
She said the school will take large donations, small donations, “and everything in-between.”
“Some people want to spend this much, some people want to spend more, and it’s nice to have that variety,” she said. “The area’s been very supportive in giving donations.”
Nekola said fundraising is an “ongoing thing” for the club, and that anyone who wishes to make a donation to the program can do so by making checks out to to MCC Schools with “Robotics” in the subject line and sending them to the high school, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville MI 49454.
As for this year’s still-in-development robot, student Asher Johnson said things are coming right along.
Johnson, a junior, has been participating in robotics at MCC since eighth grade, and he’s feeling confident about this year’s construction.
“This year … the build team is doing a lot to brainstorm ideas,” he said.
He explained that the team is working on making prototype components, and building an arm for the robot, which will allow it to perform tasks during the competition.
Nekola said the robot is expected to use an elevator, which will move the arm around, giving it leverage and various access angles.
“They’re just working on a piece that connects to the chassis that the arm can connect to,” Johnson said.
“That’s the piece we’re waiting on parts for,” Nekola added.
Nekola said the Spartronics often consult with other robotics teams in the area, like Gateway to Success Academy’s team and the Ludington O-Bots. She said the teams have a positive relationship, which robotics programs encourage.
She referred to the relationship as “cooperatition,” adding.
“It’s cooperating with each other while still competing with each other,” Nekola said. “It’s great.”
In addition to sending checks, prospective donors who wish to make a contribution to the MCC robotics team can also contact Nekola for more information. She can be reached by phone at (231) 757-3713 ext. 264, or at snekola@mccschools.com.