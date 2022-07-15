Officials at Mason County Central on Monday will start to review the school district’s strategic plan, set board meeting dates for the upcoming academic year and consider adopting a tuition rate for non-resident students.
The MCC Board of Education meets at 7 p.m. in the high school library.
According to the meeting notes from MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount, the board will host an informational session regarding the district’s strategic plan.
The current plan includes guiding principles, core beliefs and values, three- to five-year goals and indicators of success.
The board will use Monday’s session to “determine next steps for assigning (members) to a (standing or ad-hoc) board committee” to discuss possible changes to the plan.
Monday’s discussion will also include “a thorough review of the district-wide goals for the purpose of identifying short- and long-term goals,” which will be recommended to the full board during a future board meeting.
Trustees will consider proposed meeting dates and times for the upcoming school year.
The tentative board meeting dates for the remainder of the year are Aug. 8 and 22, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.
Proposed meeting dates for 2023 are Jan. 9, Feb. 20, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 12 and June 26.
The draft schedule has each meeting taking place at 7 p.m. at the high school, though Mount noted that there could be adjustments if there are scheduling conflicts.
Meetings will conclude prior to 10 p.m. or last no more than three hours.
The board will also consider approving its $1 tuition rate for students from outside the district who enroll after the closing of the window for school of choice enrollment — a fee that is traditionally waived — and gather signatures from administrative officials to act as designees for the district’s various funds.