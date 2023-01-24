The Mason County Central robotics team is hosting a paddle auction fundraiser to help raise money to cover the yearly costs for having a competition team.
The auction will be held on Feb. 11 in the MCC high school cafeteria. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the auction starts at noon.
“Carrie Jorrisen is the proprietor of Charity Paddle Events and runs the auction for us,” MCC high school teacher Sarah Nekola said. “Little Caesars, Bottle and Can and Gordy’s are among some of the local businesses that have generously donated items for our auction.
“There will also be items from vendors that regularly participate in the paddle auctions with Ms. Jorrisen. We’ll have items from Tastefully Simple, Scentsy, Color Street Nails, Tupperware, Paper Pie (formerly Usborne), Courkies, Custom Gifts Decor and more.
“If there is an item the participant wants to bid on, they put the correct number of quarters in the bowl (the value of the item determines the number of quarters), then raise their uniquely numbered paddle. A ping pong ball is drawn. If your number is on the ping pong ball, and your paddle is raised, you win the item. If your paddle isn’t raised, they keep drawing until a raised paddle’s number is called. It’s a lot of fun.
“Lunch will also be available for purchase at the auction.”
MCC’s robotics team is in its fifth year, and Nekola stated that having a team is more expensive than some other school-related activities.
“The team is primarily funded through grants, sponsors and fundraising efforts,” she said. “The school is very supportive and assists as needed. Registration for competitions is $6,000. Each competition is a multi-day event, so hotel rooms are another large expenditure.
“We’re still a young program and need to purchase many of the tools that would be found in a metals and a wood shop. We have some, but could use more. We could also use a few more computers. Our programming team has been learning Java and is excited to start programming the robot, but we don’t have enough computers that can run Java.”
Nekola stated the team has performed well at the competitions they have attended, and they have done even better at becoming a cohesive team.
“The team has done really well,” she said. “They won the Rookie All-Star award their first year and were an alliance captain in the playoff round at one of the competitions last year.
“One of the team’s most successful accomplishments, though, is the mentoring within the program. The team had 10 members last year and has 22 members now. The veterans have done an amazing job mentoring and guiding the new students.”
The team’s bonding has gone farther than just among each other. Nekola stated that the team has become very close with the other Mason County robotics teams as well.
“Everyone supports everyone; it’s the FIRST culture,” she said. “We’ve sought guidance from Mason County Eastern and Ludington High School. We work most closely with Gateway 2 Success’ Omecha Wolfpack. They’ve come here for various presentations, and we hope to visit them for a critical friends session (we’ll critique each other’s robot and see where improvements can be made). Teams support each other. It’s the beauty of FIRST.”
Along with Nekola, there are two other coaches who have been very involved in starting the program.
“Rachel Brock is the lead mentor,” Nekola said. “She is the art teacher here in the high school. Jeremiah Johnson is the other mentor. He is a software engineer for Salesforce. Two of his sons are currently on the team and the other two are Spartronics alumni.”
One of the main goals of the coaches is to not only build successful robots for competitions, but to also mold students into better people.
“Robotics involves students with so many different interests, not just one,” Nekola said. “Our team is composed of students interested in graphic design, programming, marketing, building the robot, carpentry and community outreach. It’s a great way for people of different backgrounds and interests to work together toward a common goal.
“Robotics also teaches cooperation while competing. As it states on our bulletin board ‘Peers, not competitors.’ Competitions are about making your competitors the best version of themselves they can be, not only focusing on your own team’s success. Robot down? No problem, members from other teams are working on your robot alongside you to help you be successful, too.”