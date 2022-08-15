SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s cross country team is going back to Wisconsin.
During Monday’s meeting of the board of education, trustees signed off on a request from coach Ed Sanders to take runners on another trip across Lake Michigan on the SS Badger to compete in the Two Rivers Invitational.
The invitational is scheduled to take place on Aug. 25.
Because it involves students crossing state lines, the trip requires board approval, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount, who encouraged trustees to approve Sanders’ request.
“It’s a great, great experience for those kids. Some of them have never been out of the state,” Mount said.
The event will mark the Spartans’ second trip across the lake after attending the same invitational in 2021. That trip was the first by a school-sponsored Mason County sports team to cross state lines for a competition. The Spartans were also the first to do so on the Badger.
Mount said the previous trip was such a success that the goal is to repeat it.
“They were so welcoming to us last year that we want to do it again this year,” Mount said.
MCC will not send a bus along, as cross-state licensure is required, but Two Rivers provided transportation last year and has offered to do so again.
The trip will include approximately 24 co-ed runners, according to Sanders. The Badger ride will be provided at a discounted rate.
The trip will be funded by the cross country activity account, the MCC Athletic Boosters and sponsorships and contributions from the community, which Sanders is actively seeking.
To contribute, contact Sanders at (231) 233-3373, or send donations to Mason County Central, c/o MCC cross-country, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville, MI 49454.
SUPERINTENDENT CONTRACT
The school board entered a closed session to consider changes to Mount’s contract.
After resuming open session, the board unanimously approved a contract including a pay increase of 3.7% for the coming year. Mount’s total compensation will be $127,011.
Mount’s contract was extended in June through 2025 after receiving high marks from the board on his evaluation. Mount told the Daily News following Monday’s meeting that the pay bump is only for the 2022-23 year.
OTHER BUSINESS
Trustees approved some changes to meal prices for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
Business Manager Kris Courtland-Willick noted that breakfast will be free for all students and reduced-lunch fees will be waived entirely.
Willick outlined why that’s the case.
“The last couple of years, the students were able to eat both breakfast and lunch at no charge,” Willick said, “and we received a significant reimbursement for those meals. The district now finds itself with a fund balance in the food service area which is quite high. The state requires us … to do a spend-down plan.
“What the state recommends we do … is offer universal breakfast. So there will be no charge for breakfast for any student in this coming year. … And for students who qualify for reduced meals, we will be waiving that as well.”
Compared to last year, that’s a $1.60 savings per meal for breakfast and a 40-cent savings per meal for reduced lunch.
No change was made to the lunch prices, which will stay at $3.15 for Scottville Elementary, the Upper Elementary, middle school, high school and West Shore Educational Service District students.
The price of milk will also remain the same at 35 cents.
Willick said prices are based on federal requirements that school districts base meal pricing on Paid Lunch Equity calculations.
The board also approved changing its bread provider from Aunt Millie’s to Gordon Food Service.
“In the area of bread, Aunt Millie’s, which we’ve used for the last several years, has declined to bid. They’re not providing in our area anymore, but we managed to get bid from Gordon Foods,” Willick said.
Willick said the prices are “comparable.” She added that MCC Food Service Director Mary Ann Nielsen supported the Gordon Foods bid, and noted the district is required to have a bread component as part of its meal offerings.
MCC will continue to use Prairie Farms as its milk provider.
The school board also approved authorizing membership with the West Michigan Health Insurance Pool as an insurance provider for district support and administrative staff.
Membership would come with a reduced price point compared to the district’s current plan, according to Willick.
The rates from the previous insurer, Priority, were up about 25% this year, Willick said, adding, “That was a shock.”
The WMHIP plan was secured at 20.5% less than what the district is currently paying, Willick said.
“The only drawback … is that you need to make a commitment for three years,” she said. “It’s the exact same coverage we have right now. … (WMHIP) mirrored it.”
Mount said Willick did an “incredible’ job on tracking down a good alternative to the Priority plan.
“She worked her tail off on this,” he said. “It’s savings versus a 25% increase for folks. … It saves everybody money.”