Mason County Central is making progress in its mission to get a facilities bond on the ballot for the May election.
On Monday, the school board scheduled a special meeting for Monday, Feb. 6, at 8 a.m. to call an election, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
The special meeting will be held in the conference room at MCC High School.
Mount told the Daily News on Tuesday that the school board also got its preliminary bond application back from the Michigan Department of Treasury, and that the board approved the application for final approval, which is expected to come back to the district by Feb. 3.
“On Feb. 6, we’ll have our special board meeting to approve putting it on the ballot,” Mount said. “That’s the final step.”
The ballot language will then go to the county clerks in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties, each of which are home to MCC voters. Mount said the material has to be received by the county clerks by 4 p.m. on Feb. 7.
The proposal is for a $31.5 million three-series bond to fund building and security upgrades and to construct an auditorium at the high school. The proposal is similar to the district’s failed $33.6 million proposal in May 2022, but with a few adjustments that Mount thinks will make it more appealing to voters.
Mount said because of the financing of the proposal, the “highest-priority needs are on the front end.”
Those items include improvements to the dated high school building and security upgrades, which would be addressed the soonest, while the performing arts center would be funded with the third series, a few years down the road.
Mount said the “financials work out even better” than they did in 2022, adding that if the bond is approved by voters it would only call for a 1.6-mill increase as opposed to the 1.95 additional mills proposed in 2022 or the 2.2-mill increase that was originally part of the current plan.
Mount said 1.6 is the “max that will ever be levied for this bond,” adding that the increase rate could be lower if property taxes go up. The district is currently levying 2.42 mills.
Mount said the board is “very enthusiastic” about moving forward with the proposal.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The school board swore in Darrell Storvik as a new trustee.
Storvik is filling a vacant seat on the board left by Jen Miller, who did not seek another term during the Nov. 8 general election.
The school board also elected its officers for the year.
There was one change in the officer slate, with Trustee Oscar Davila now serving as secretary, a position previously held by Miller.
Aside from that, the officers remain the same, with Jim Schulte as board president, Gena Nelson as vice president and Steven Griswold as treasurer.