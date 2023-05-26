SCOTTVILLE — Despite being Mason County Central’s first graduating class to have endured four full years of a global pandemic and its ripple effects on the world, 91 Spartans emerged triumphant Friday during MCC’s graduation ceremony.
Seniors walked the walk and turned their tassels, proudly embracing their accomplishments in a lighthearted ceremony with little thought given to the pandemic or the steep odds they overcame.
“This is the first time these 91 students have collectively made it to school on time,” high school principal Jeff Tuka joked in his introduction.
Student body treasurer Ashlyn McKay and secretary Madison Kaiser kept the focus on the positive when they took turns addressing the crowd of students, friends and family members.
“The past few years have been filled with hard work, dedication, and countless memories. Today we come together to celebrate the culmination of all that hard work,” they said.
McKay and Kaiser praised parents, guardians and faculty members for being a source of “endless support and guidance.”
“We wouldn’t have been able to do it without all of you,” they said.
Class president Charlie Banks and vice president Gabby Jensen delivered the class address, again focusing on the bright spots.
“Today we gather to celebrate an extraordinary milestone in our lives. This is a moment of immense pride, joy and accomplishment,” they said. “As we embark on this next chapter, it is important to remember the lessons we have learned during our time here.
“Our educational journey has not only been about acquiring knowledge, but also about personal growth and development. We have learned the value of collaboration, the importance of critical thinking, and the power of embracing diversity.”
Guidance counselor Joan Vidak marveled at the hard work graduates put into receiving their diplomas, and she said she’s confident their perseverance will pay off.
In fact, it already has.
Vidak said MCC’s 2023 graduating class has earned upwards of $1.3 million in scholarships — more than any other class she’s worked with.
“I have no doubt you will be successful in each of the paths you choose to take,” Vidak said, noting that 79% of this year’s graduates plan to continue their education by attending two- or four-year colleges or trade schools, while 17% will enter the workforce and 3% have enlisted in the military.
Vidak said she’s sure they the grads will prosper.
“I am so blessed to have been a small part of your life journey,” she said. “I look forward to hearing about your continued accomplishments.”
In his address to graduates, Superintendent Jeff Mount expressed to students that the lessons of kindness, cooperation and empathy they’ve learned during the last few years will matter most in the future — more than success, wealth or accolades.
Mount articulated that sentiment by pitching a “final quiz,” asking graduates to name the five wealthiest people in the world, the last five Heisman Trophy winners, and five people who have won a Nobel Prize.
The response? Silence.
“How did you do?” Mount asked. “Not too well? Do not worry.”
He then offered up another series of questions to drive his point home. He asked graduates to think of five people who taught them worthwhile lessons, three friends who helped them through a tough time, and “a few people who have made you feel appreciated and special.”
“A lot easier, right?” Mount said. “The people who make a difference in your life, really make a difference. They’re not the headliners of yesterday, but rather the ones who care about you.
“Surround yourself with people who care about you and waste little time of your life with those who do not.
“And based on this final lesson, here is a final challenge for you going forward: Class of 2023, you — you be the light in this world.”
Mount said the graduates each have “something worthwhile to teach others,” and he encouraged them to help others through hardships, and show appreciation for others whenever they can.
He asked students to move forward with integrity, energy and determination: “the Spartan Way.”
Mount told the graduates it’s been an “honor and a privilege” to get to know them during their time at MCC. He urged them, as he does each year, to set realistic, achievable goals, to be their best selves, and to “love and be loved by others.”
“Class of 2023, you have everything it takes to be a success in this world, to make a difference,” he said. “Go forth, Spartans, and succeed.”