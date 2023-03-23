A Mason County Central High School senior was honored during the first West Michigan Showcase competition since the onset of the pandemic.
Brody Shelton received second place in the digital media category for “The Lurker,” a 4-minute video clip he wrote, directed, filmed and edited for his digital media class through the Career & Technical Education program at West Shore Community College.
The Showcase winners were announced Thursday, March 16, and Shelton said he was surprised to learn he’d placed within the top three.
“It feels great to have placed so high,” Shelton stated in an email to the Daily News. “With this particular project, I wasn’t expecting to get such a high placement, and I’m really grateful to my CTE instructor Mrs. Maltbie for nominating me.”
The short film was created in about two and a half hours over two days, Shelton said, and it came out well despite some production difficulties.
“The Lurker” is about a group of teenagers who, while hiking in the forest, go missing one by one after discovering some warnings about the “dangers that lie within” the woods, according to Shelton.
He said he was nominated for Showcase because he “naturally took on a leadership role” for the project, handling all production and editing duties himself.
Shelton said he made some new friends during the shoot, and though he insists the film isn’t one of his “best works,” he said it was “certainly fun to make.”
He hopes his success in Showcase is “just the beginning,” as he plans to pursue a career as a film editor.
Other MCC Showcase participants include Madison Kaiser, who was nominated in the academics category; Charlie Banks, who was nominated in both literary arts and athletics; and William Chye, who was nominated in athletics.
MCC junior Elizabeth Britting created a shadowbox piece, titled “The Octopus,” for the competition, but due to some issues with transportation and communication lapses with Showcase coordinators, the piece was not submitted in time to be eligible for the competition, according to art teacher Rachel Brock.
Other area winners include Emily Schwarz of Pentwater High School, who won first place in the performing arts solo/duo category for a dance performance to “Ms” by Alt-j.
Emma Soelberg of Shelby High School won first place in visual arts for her entry, titled “Escape.”