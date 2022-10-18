SCOTTVILLE — Freshmen boys basketball is coming back to Mason County Central High School for the first time in more than 10 years.
When the school board met on Monday, trustees approved a request from athletic director Tim Genson and high school principal Jeff Tuka to bring the program back due to multiple factors, including a large number of freshmen who’ve expressed an interest in the sport.
“It’s a group of kids, freshman-aged, who really enjoy basketball, and there’s quite a few of them,” Tuka told the school board.
He said the freshmen group could help strengthen the high school’s roster during a lull in interest among eighth-graders and sophomores.
“There’s a need for it, just based on sheer numbers,” Tuka said. “And also, we know the program is going to need them going forward because there’s not as many in our sophomore class or the eighth-grade class.”
With the new, expanded West Michigan Conference, it would be easy to get a 14- to 16-game season going for the freshman to “keep them in the program and keep them learning and enjoying basketball,” according to Tuka.
He also factored in the many seniors the basketball program will lose when graduation rolls around, adding that ninth-grade team would keep kids involved and prevent the district from having to “gut” a junior varsity team to move players to varsity.
Trustee Jen Miller asked if the program would be sustainable, or if it would just be for the year.
“It’s needed right now, and it’ll kind of be on a yearly basis, whether we can do it or not,” Tuka replied.
Jim Schulte, board president, said it will be good for the sport and for the students in general, “whether they’re an athlete or not.”
“It’s not basketball, it’s the kids,” Schulte said. “We need to provide for the kids. If the kid turns out to be a great basketball player, great.”
He said the last two years have been hard on students, with extracurricular activities being cut or limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to an estimate drawn up by Genson, relaunching the program would cost $3,000 to $4,000.
Tuka said now’s a good time to see how it goes, as “the numbers are high, and it justifies it.”
The last time MCC had a freshman boys basketball team was during the 2008-09 school year, according to Tuka, who was a coach at the time.
FOOD SERVICE
During the public comment period, Kandi Nichols, a parent of two current MCC students, addressed the board about “disturbing” feedback she’d received about meal options for students with past-due balances.
She alleged that students with balances were being denied breakfast, and not being served enough for lunch.
Superintendent Jeff Mount told the Daily News on Tuesday that “breakfast is free for all,” citing a policy adopted by the district in August.
He said there have been two instances of kids not receiving meals, but they’ve been addressed and “remedied.”
“It’s not a systemic problem,” he said. “Nobody wants kids hungry and we’re going to make sure they get a meal. … But breakfast is provided to every child — in fact we provide it twice, just in case you got here late.”
Nichols also questioned the nutritional value of the substitute lunches for kids with a balance, which consist of a cheese sandwich, milk, fruit and a vegetable.
Mount and Chris Courtland-Willick, MCC’s business manager, said the substitute meals meet USDA requirements for nutrition.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Mount gave an update on enrollment following the Wednesday, Oct. 5 fall count.
He noted that the school district saw a “trickle upward” from last fall and compared to anticipated numbers for fall enrollment, with 1,207 students, not including Spartan Academy or ASM Tech students.
Mount said it’s “a nice thing that we recovered” after seeing enrollment decrease for the past two years.
“We had a drop in the COVID year, but we’ve been steady around the 1,200 mark … since then,” he said.
The fall enrollment increase is the first the district has seen since the 2018-19 school year.
The board also unanimously approved appointing Matt Miller as the eighth-grade boys basketball coach.