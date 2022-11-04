Mason County Central is changing tactics to gather input from voters as it makes plans to pursue a facilities bond in May 2023.
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount told the Daily News the school district will be contacting voters directly, sending out postcards and making phone calls to gather input and feedback about what they might be willing to support at the ballot box.
Mount said Friday that the district will be making contacts in the coming weeks.
“We are sending postcards to (the) address of every registered voter in a week or two (and) placing calls in the next few weeks to our in-district parents,” he stated.
The questions going out to voters are still “in development,” according to Mount, but they’ll be the same across the board — likely a series of no more than four queries that ask voters’ thoughts on what the scope and timing of the planned proposal should be.
The decision to reach out to voters directly was made after only a few people turned out to a community forum about the bond on Oct. 26.
The sparsely attended forum drew about a dozen participants, most of whom were school board members, administrators, teachers or representatives from Christman Construction and GMB Architecture & Engineering, companies that are helping the district with bond planning.
The aim of the forum was to collect community feedback about why the district’s $33.6 million bond attempt failed on May 3, and to gauge stakeholders’ opinions about what the district could realistically expect people to approve.
Mount said a different approach is needed because the forums are “just not working.” He added that school officials “can’t keep banging our heads against the wall.”
The original plan was to have a bond package ready for approval in time for the Nov. 21 board of education meeting, but Mount said the lack of input from the public, evidenced by the Oct. 26 forum, has set things back.
“It might be a little more delayed than that,” Mount said. “We’re able to push the timeline back a little bit further. We’re going to be doing a lot of calling and postcards… to gather data by Dec. 8, so we can get a final recommendation to the board.”
At the Nov. 21 meeting, rather than having the board vote on a proposal to send on to the Michigan Department of Treasury, Mount said he’ll update board trustees about the progress of the phone call/postcard push.
During the Oct. 26 forum, school officials were debating whether to pursue a scaled-down version of the failed $33.6 million May 3 proposal, which sought funds for an auditorium and various upgrades to security and infrastructure, as well as academic and athletic facilities. Other options discussed included separating out the auditorium and addressing more immediate needs first. It’s also possible that the district will opt to delay seeking a bond entirely.
If the district gets the insight it’s looking for, and the board approves a bond package in December, an application would need to go to the Treasury Department by the middle of that month, with a review meeting to follow on Jan. 4, 2023.
Final approval by the board would come within a “couple days of that meeting,” according to Mount.