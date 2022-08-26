Mason County Central is expected to approve a new teaching hire, a coaching appointment, course offerings for the 2022-23 school year and an updated return to learn plan when the school board meets at 7 p.m., Monday in the high school library.
According to Superintendent Jeff Mount’s notes for the meeting, Upper Elementary Principal Kevin Kimes will recommend that the board sign off on the hiring of Sherri Shorts as a new third-grade teacher. Shorts would fill a position that was left vacant following a retirement.
Trustees will also consider appointing Brent Lyon as the eighth-grade girls basketball coach at the middle school. Lyon is being recommended for the role by Rob Dennis, middle school principal.
OTHER BUSINESS
The school board will also consider approving course offerings for the Mason-Lake Adult Education program, as well as courses for the high school and virtual course offerings for kindergarten through 12th grade.
The district’s COVID-19 Return to Learn plan is required to be updated within six months of the receipt of American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief allocations, according to the notes for the meeting, and that item is also on the agenda.
During the last board meeting, Mount noted that the school district will adopt the recommendations of District Health Department No. 10, which focus more on “personal responsibility,” while also keeping an eye out for COVID-19 clusters that arise on the school grounds, and providing plans of action in the event of a school closure.
Mount noted at the time that the guidelines for 2022-23 are much less strict than they have been for the past two years, and that teachers and administrators will be burdened less by case-identification and contact-tracing.
The board will also hear an update on the use of ESSER funds from its list of priority projects approved by the Michigan Department of Education.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The school board will consider a resolution to adopt property-tax levy for “operational and debt retirement services.”
Trustees are also expected to approve a resolution authorizing the school district to borrow money in the form of a state aid operating loan in order to cover the funding gap before state school aid is released.
The loan is a “necessity each fall” until state payments arrive during the fall, according to the meeting notes.