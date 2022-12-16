Performing arts center or no performing arts center? That’s the main question the Mason County Central Board of Education will face on Monday when it considers the district’s options for a 2023 bond proposal.
The board is scheduled to discuss the issue during a work session at 5 p.m. at the high school, prior to its regular 7 p.m. meeting.
During the work session, trustees will weigh options for a May 2023 facilities bond proposal that’s been in the works since the school district’s last attempt at a bond failed in May.
Superintendent Jeff Mount said the discussion has come down to one crucial point: the potential inclusion of a performing arts center, which is the most costly item on the district’s priority list. Specifically, the question is whether to include a center in a May 2023 bond, or push it back until debt falls off in 2026.
That district’s bond committee — which includes board members, administrators, and bond consultants Christman Construction and GMB Architecture & Engineering — and parents surveyed by the school, are divided on the matter, according to Mount.
Mount said the majority of the feedback has been in support of a May 2023 bond, and just about everyone is in favor of MCC addressing some pressing infrastructure needs, like replacing outdated portions of the high school, but the performing arts center is the rub.
“We had meetings, reached out to parents and got information from them, and it wasn’t super clear or obvious … what the scope of the package was. … That was a tough one,” Mount told the Daily News. “Do we include the performing arts center or not? We struggled as a committee … we were almost split.”
The school district also surveyed more than 300 parents to gauge their feelings on the issue, and those results were similarly muddled.
The inclusion of the performing arts center in a future bond is a major decision, Mount said, as it would “double the scope of the project.”
“Instead of a $15 million package, it (would be) a $30 million package,” Mount said. “Can our community support that right now? We kind of got mixed results from parents.”
Mount said it’s important to note that the financial environment is “flipped” in comparison to the district’s failed 2022 bond. That proposal would have captured the most funds in the first of three series; this time around, the bulk of the cost for the performing arts center would come at the end of a three-series bond, and “the earliest you’re going to be in a performing arts center, open to the public, is probably going to be 2029.”
Mount said if the district holds off until 2026, that timeline would not change much.
“If we wait a few years, then when that bonded debt comes off in 2026, we can do a renewal or just a small increase and capture that money, and it would really be the same timeline,” he said.
But the deadline is approaching to get the ball rolling, and a decision has to be made, one way or the other. If the board can’t sign off on a package to send to the Michigan Department of Treasury by Dec. 27, then the entire issue will have to be pushed back further.
Other items in the possible bond package include district-wide security, technology and infrastructure upgrades, as well as classroom and athletic facility improvements.
If the board approves a path forward, MCC will submit its application to the Treasury Department and consider formally approving the proposal when the application comes back in early January.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board will consider appointing Joshua Peters to serve as the freshmen boys basketball coach, based on the recommendation of athletic director Tim Genson and high school principal Jeff Tuka.
Trustees will hear a presentation from Jen Rollenhagen of the West Shore Educational Service District and Erin Coe of District Health Department No. 10 about the county’s interconnected systems framework to “enhance educational and mental health services” in the community, according to the meeting notes.
Additionally, trustees hold a first reading of proposed board policy revisions and will consider relinquishing federal funds for Title III programs, which the district is required to do by law.