Mason County Central school board trustees on Monday will hear an update about the school district’s tentative plan to place a facilities bond proposal before voters in 2023.
When the school board meets at 7 p.m. in the high school library, Superintendent Jeff Mount will give a report about a recent push to get input from as many voters as possible.
Earlier this month, the school district announced that it would be reaching out to voters individually, via mail or phone call, to talk about what they’d be willing to support in terms of a bond package targeted for the May 2023 election.
The decision to contact voters individually came after a community forum in October that drew only a small handful of people.
The district is trying to evaluate how to proceed after its May 3 ballot proposal failed. That proposal sought $33.6 million for the construction of an auditorium, along with infrastructural, academic and athletic improvements.
MCC is currently weighing its options for another attempt at the bond, including splitting the request into two proposals that would have a lower dollar amount, rethinking the priorities of the request and potentially pushing the proposal back to a later date.
The board originally planned to vote on the language of the proposal during Monday’s meeting, but the vote was postponed due to the lack of input from community members.
If MCC district gets the voter insights it needs, the board would have to approve a proposal in December prior to sending an application to the Michigan Department of Treasury by the middle of the month. A review meeting would follow on Jan. 4, 2023.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Trustees will get a tour of the new Immersion Room at the high school.
Miguel Quinteros, educational tech coordinator, will provide a demonstration of the room for board members. The room features an interactive four-wall display capable of reproducing sights, sounds and smells from various environments for lessons and other educational purposes.
The school board will also hear the report on MCC’s 2021-22 annual audit from Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth.