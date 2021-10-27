Mason County Central High School is getting back to the stage with its upcoming production of “Sense and Sensibility.”
The play opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 at the high school’s A.O. Carlson Auditorium. It will continue throughout that weekend, with a performance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Nov. 8.
The play, directed by MCC English and drama teacher Tom Richert, is an adaptation of the classic novel of the same name by Jane Austen, but with a few changes for the stage.
“Sense and Sensibility” follows three sisters from the English Dashwood family following the death of their father and the loss of their childhood home. The story features love, romance, heartbreak and the social commentary that marked much of Austen’s work.
Richert said he selected the play because he’s a fan of Austen’s writing and because it worked logistically in terms of casting, as there were more young women than young men expressing an interest in theater this year.
“I’ve always liked Jane Austen’s novels, so when I was looking for something with a lot of girls, this came up,” he said. “It’s Jane Austen, but it’s a 2014 play, so it’s fairly new … and there’s been a lot of interest in it.”
Richert said there are several non-traditional elements to the production that will make for interesting viewing.
“It’s very different,” he said. “The audience sees things moving about. They see this group of gossipers — high society types of the day — and they’re kind of like the Greek chorus. They come into scenes, they physically move people around.
“There’s not a ton of props, so the audience will kind of have to get used to the fact that it’s not traditional. … But there are lots of funny lines and interesting characters, and it’s very bold.”
Richert said the play also features unique, fast-paced transitions that all take place under the audience’s watch rather than during “lights-off” interludes.
“It all happens in front of you, and you’re moving from one moment to the next to the next,” he said. “That’s new to the kids, and it’s new to the audience. … It’s a challenge for the kids, but the kids are up to that challenge.”
The students have been working on the production since casting was announced in mid-September, according to Richert. By the end of the one-weekend run, the students will have put about seven weeks of time into it. That includes time on the weekends, when actors — also serving as crew members — would come in to work on the set.
“They did quite a bit of Saturday builds,” Richert said. “We have student assistant directors, students doing lighting and sound — that’s always been how I do things.”
Like other schools, MCC was unable to do theater productions last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus is still presenting obstacles, and Richert said a few actors have had to miss rehearsal time because of it.
He said it’s “very much a challenge” to do theater in the pandemic era, but he’s confident it will all come together.
Richert said he thinks it will be a fun experience for both the actors and the audience.
“We are really excited to be back doing live theater,” he said. “It’s a really fun, lively show.”
CAST AND CREW
The cast for MCC’s “Sense and Sensibility” features Roxy Jeffries as Elinor Dashwood; Olivia Donahue as Marianne Dashwood; Clara Baur as Margaret Dashwood; September Foisy as Mrs. Dashwood; Greyson Reid as John Dashwood; Blake Tucker as Edward Ferrars; Alyssa Raspotnik as Fanny (Ferrars) Dashwood; Connor Smogleski as Colonel Brandon; Brayden Figgins-Newton as John Willoughby and Robert Ferrars; Asher Johnson as Sir John Middleton; Isabella Dotson as Mrs. Jennings; Nicole Bowen as Lady Middleton and Doctor; Helena Snell as Lucy Steele; Holly Bowen as Anne Steele; and Emma Jancek as Mrs. Ferrars.
The “Gossips” will be played by Victoria Chaple, Adriana Donahue, Alyssa Raspotnik, Greyson Reid, Emma Jancek, Kylee Dacey, Haylee Dacey and Gabby Holden.
Jeffries and Donahue also serve as assistant directors. Also on the student crew are stage manager Nicole Bowen; lighting board operator Katelynn Ross; and sound board operators Sophia Edmonson and Sara Abbott.
TICKETS
Tickets for “Sense and Sensibility” are $5 for students, $6 for seniors and $8 for adults. Call the high school at (231) 757-4748 for more information.
MCC’s drama program is accepting donations. Contact Richert at trichert@mccschools.org to make a contribution.