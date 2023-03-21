With its commitment to pursuing a $31.5 million facilities bond reaffirmed, Mason County Central is now looking to drum up support for the proposal ahead of the May 2 special election.
The board of education on Monday voted 4-2 to move forward with the bond, despite sensing some apathy from voters in the district.
Now, the goal is to get more parents and community leaders involved in order to hit the ground running with advocacy and informational campaign efforts once spring break wraps up and the home stretch prior to Election Day begins.
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount said the next step is for the Vote Yes committee — which exists to promote and generate community support for the bond proposal — to flesh out a plan for the final weeks.
That process starts with a meeting at 5 p.m. today in the school’s central business office.
Mount said the group will be “putting our plan together for the return from spring break.”
He said there’s been a “lot of work already,” but those efforts are going to “culminate with putting the plan together through the Vote Yes committee.”
Mount called the coming weeks the “drink-from-the-firehose” phase of the bond campaign, following what’s been a “slow trickle” since the election was called in February.
During the committee meeting, members will go through fliers and informational materials to get in voters’ hands. They’ll plan their next steps and seek messages of support for the bond from community leaders with the hope of including those quotes in bond materials.
More members are needed for the Vote Yes committee, according to Mount.
Those interested in helping can call the central business office at (231) 757-3713 and speak to either Mount or Angie Taylor, director of state and federal programs.
“Many hands make light work, and if we can get more folks engaged and involved, it will be helpful,” Mount said.
The bond proposal seeks an increase of up to 1.6 mills to fund safety and security improvements, building upgrades and various academic improvements throughout the school district.
MCC is working with Christman Construction and GMB Architecture & Engineering to consult on the bond, along with financial consulting firm Baker Tilly and Thrun Law Firm.