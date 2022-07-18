SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central is starting the process of reevaluating its strategic plan, and on Monday, the school board appointed members to serve on a committee to review and refine the district’s goals.
Superintendent Jeff Mount said the goal was to “identify two or three board members to work with a small administrative team to start identifying districtwide goals — short-term and long-term.”
“We’re really looking for volunteers to serve on an ad-hoc committee to do that (and report back to the board),” Mount said.
The current plan includes guiding principles, core beliefs and values, three- to five-year goals and indicators of success.
Mount said those goals are pretty “broad,” and could use some fine-tuning and updating.
Board President Jim Schulte and trustees Steven Griswold and Oscar Davila each volunteered to take part in the committee.
Schulte stated that the districtwide goals are “good,” but there are pressing issues that “wouldn’t wait three to five years,” and Griswold agreed, gesturing to water damaged ceiling panels in the high school library.
SCHOOL AID
Mount provided an update on the school-aid fund for the upcoming year.
“Since our last board meeting, the school-aid fund and overall budget was approved by Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer. It was really across-the-aisle work.”
Mount said the district can expect a $450 per-pupil increase in funding, which is above the expected increase estimated by Business Manager Kris Courtland-Willick of $435 per-pupil.
Mount also addressed other benefits to the budget, saying he was happy to see “an investment in (fixing) the teacher shortage” by providing scholarships for future teachers, alternate paths toward teacher certification and paid student-teacher positions.
“It will be a good thing, not a bad thing,” Mount said, adding that there will be more details about the budget and how it affects MCC soon.
SCHOOL ATTORNEY
The board reaffirmed its pick of Thrun Law Firm to act as the school district’s legal counsel at Mount’s recommendation.
“I would suggest and recommend that we stick with Thrun Law Firm. It’s not just an attorney, but a firm,” Mount said. “They represent us both financially and with personnel matters if one ever comes up. They represent a lot of districts in the state and they’ve done well for us.”
Trustee Barry Pleiness asked if there were any other options, to which Mount replied that there are a few, but Thrun runs the “whole gamut” of legal services a school district might require.
MEETING DATES
The board signed off on its meeting schedule for the upcoming school year.
Trustees revised the draft schedule to accommodate a conflict for Mount in August.
The new slate of meeting dates for 2022 is Aug. 15 and 29, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19. Meeting dates for 2023 are Jan. 9, Feb. 20, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 12 and June 26.
Each meeting will take place at 7 p.m. and end no later than 10 p.m.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board also approved the superintendent, business manager, bookkeeper, human resources manager, administrative secretary, clerk and athletic director to act as designees for the district’s various funds.
The board approved a $1 tuition rate for students outside the district who enroll at MCC outside the school of choice window.
The fee is generally waived, Mount said, but he stated that the board is required to adopt a rate by state statute.