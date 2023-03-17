Board members at Mason County Central on Monday will review the school district’s Return to Learn plan and hear an update on projects funded by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) dollars, which are tied to the plan.
The board meets at 7 p.m. in the high school library. After a two-hour Michigan Area School Boards training session, trustees will discuss the Return to Learn Plan as they did in September.
Michigan schools are required to do so every six months in order to maintain eligibility for ESSER funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Superintendent Jeff Mount’s meeting notes state that the district’s “mode of operation” will continue to be face-to-face learning, with an option to employ more remote-learning models if an illness like COVID-19 becomes more prevalent, or if there are clusters of cases in one building, grade level or classroom.
Mount told the Daily News that the plan is unchanged from the fall.
“There’s no change to our personal responsibility effort,” he said. “We’re face-to-face and we have been for some time.”
He added that the approval of the plan amounts to “checking boxes” for laws implemented during the pandemic, but because the district’s ESSER dollars require it, it’s important to make sure the t’s are crossed and i’s are dotted.
“It does have some attachment to funding, because the ESSER money is part of the COVID relief. In order to be eligible for ESSER III funds, they want to make sure you’re doing face-to-face,” Mount said.
The district has several ESSER projects in the works, and the board will also hear an update on the progress being made along those lines during Monday’s meeting.
There are few changes in the ESSER project list compared to the fall, but one difference is that the goal of creating an intergenerational support program with the Scottville Area Senior Center to benefit high-needs students has been pushed back to the 2023-24 school year.
Mount said the district has “been able to check off a lot of things” from its list, with previous goals like purchasing new Chromebooks and implementing an immersive-learning room at the high school, along with several other projects, now complete.
It’s essential that projects are wrapped in a timely manner, as there’s “a funding requirement that we have this money spent in 2024, so nothing can really be carried on beyond that,” according to Mount.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Mount will provide an update on MCC’s upcoming $31.5 million facilities bond request, which will go before voters on May 2.
Mount said there’s nothing new to report with respect to the bond, adding that Monday’s time will be used as “more of a question-and-answer with the board” and an “opportunity for a dialogue about any progress being made” in terms of the campaigns to promote the ballot item and inform voters about what the bond would entail.
The school board will appoint a member to review the West Shore Educational Service District’s proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year. Each school district within the ESD is required to appoint a designee to attend a budget meeting on April 11.
Trustees will hear from MCC High School students serving as representatives on the Mason County Youth Advisory Council. The students will talk to the board about how the council supports MCC and other county school districts.
The board will also convene in closed session for the first installment of its annual evaluation of Mount, which will continue until June. The first session will be focused on board and community relations.