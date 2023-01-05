The Mason County Central school board on Monday is expected to take the next steps toward getting a bond proposal on the ballot for May.
The school board is set to meet Monday at 7 p.m. in the high school library, and setting a special board meeting to call the election is on the agenda, according to meeting notes from Superintendent Jeff Mount.
Mount previously told the Daily News the district submitted its bond application to the Michigan Department of Treasury prior to the Dec. 27 deadline.
He said Wednesday that the school met with the Treasury Department and “will be able to take care of the next step” at Monday’s meeting.
“We need to call a special board meeting for Feb. 6 for board action to call the election with the approved Treasury application and official ballot language,” Mount stated.
He told the Daily News that the approved application has to be sent to the county clerk’s office just a day after the special meeting is expected to be scheduled.
“Upon board action to call the election, a certified copy of the ballot language will then be forwarded to the election coordinator by 4 p.m. on Feb. 7 to be placed on the May 2023 ballot,” Mount wrote in the meeting notes. “Tentatively we are planning on a 5:30 p.m. start time for this special board meeting to take place in the high school library.”
The planned proposal calls for a $31.5 million, three-series bond to fund building and security upgrades and to construct an auditorium at the high school.
MCC attempted to pass a similar proposal seeking $33.6 million in May 2022, but it was struck down by voters.
School officials retooled the plan, downsizing the scope of the auditorium component and striking the installation of artificial field turf at Spartan Community Field in an effort to reduce costs and hopefully make a more appealing package for voters in the district.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The board will elect trustees to serve as president, vice president, secretary and treasurer for the year.
Trustees will also appoint a board member to serve as MCC’s representative for the West Shore Educational Service District’s budget review.