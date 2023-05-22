SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central is going to try again for a facilities bond, but it’s going to look a bit different from the previous failed attempts earlier this month and in May 2022.
During a special meeting on Monday, board trustees voted to pursue a bond on the November ballot. This time it will be broken up, separating school safety and infrastructure needs from the construction of a performing arts center.
Both will still be on the ballot, but voters will have the option to approve one portion and deny another, if they so choose.
Following the failure of the district’s May 2 $31.5 million facilities bond, and the rejection of a similar proposal one year before, the district wanted to “get a game plan going” as soon as possible, according to Board President Jim Schulte.
“We’ve got to keep asking. We’ve got to keep coming back,” Schulte said. “But if we went with one ask and it went down … we have immediate concerns with our safety and our infrastructure, and we can’t wait. We can’t wait.”
Nor could the district wait on making a decision for November, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
“The timeline for a November election is really fast,” Mount said, noting that a qualified application needs to be submitted to the Michigan Department of Treasury in eight days.
“If the scope … is completely different from what we’ve done in advance, November is impossible,” Mount said.
He added that splitting the proposals or drastically downsizing the scope of the bond were the only two viable options, unless the board wanted to wait until May 2024.
Board members offered up their thoughts on the matter, and many seemed to have a split ballot on the mind.
“I am passionate about having a performing arts center … but if we include that in the package deal, people are going to think we’re crazy,” Trustee Darrel Storvik said. “We need to listen to what the voters are saying.”
“If we don’t change something in this, the voters are just going to get tired of it and they’re going to keep shooting it down,” Trustee John Wagner said.
Ryan Graham, who helped with the Vote Yes committee for the May 2 proposal, spoke up during public comment to advocate splitting the bond package in two.
“We have failed twice now, and we can’t afford to keep on pushing the items that we need back,” Graham said, referring to two prior attempts. “We have safety and infrastructure concerns, and now is the time.”
Graham said the sentiment he shared were his personal opinion as a Scottville resident, not as a member of previous advocacy campaigns.
MCC parent and Scottville resident Rob Alway agreed with Graham to a point. Alway stated that he has mixed feelings about combining the items, but he said the performing arts center needs to stay in the package.
Trustee Gena Nelson said she spoke to 19 constituents, a majority of whom said there should be no auditorium on the ballot.
Nelson said she feels heartened by the fact that the public, and the board, seems to share the concerns of the constituents she spoke to.
“I just feel better about what the community has brought here to this meeting,” Nelson said. “It’s the same concerns.”
Trustee Oscar Davila said he’s in favor of splitting the ballot if necessary, but he added that, realistically, if the performing arts center is split from the rest of the items, it won’t get passed.
Mount said he’d heard similar things from bond consultants GMB Architecture & Engineering and the Christman Company, who cautioned the district against splitting the ballot.
Alway said during the second public comment period that the bond consultants don’t know the district like residents do. He added that the district needs to rally the no voter and those who sat out the previous election.
Davila motioned to have safety, security and infrastructure issues on one portion of the proposal, with the performing arts center on a second portion. Nelson supported it, and the board voted unanimously to pursue a split ballot.
Now that a path for November has been set, the next step is to draft an application and get it to Thrun Law Firm by June 6, ahead of the district’s meeting with the Treasury Department on June 12.