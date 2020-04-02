In the wake of the extended school closure, Mason County Central Schools' is transitioning its free meal distribution to a Monday, Wednesday and Friday model starting April 6. Tuesday meals will be given with Monday's, Thursday's meals will be given with Wednesday's and weekend meals will be given with Friday's.

Meals are for children up to age 18, or up to age 26 for people with special needs. The meals are not for adults.

Food distribution times and locations are as follows:

• MCC Upper Elementary 11-11:45 a.m. (for people in the Scottville area)

• Victory Baptist Church, 11-11:30 a.m.

• St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, noon-12:30 p.m.

• Legends Taxidermy, 11-11:30 a.m.

• Free Soil Community Center, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m

• Grant Fire Department, 12:30-1 p.m.

• Branch Fire Department, 11-11:30 a.m.

• Evergreen Church, noon-12:30 p.m.