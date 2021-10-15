Updates about Mason County Central’s planned May 2022 bond proposal will be discussed by the school board on Monday, and the public will be asked to provide feedback about the issue during an upcoming community forum.
The school board will talk about recent developments in the bond process when it meets at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
Superintendent Jeff Mount will apprise the school board of new information from the building and grounds committee and the administrative team pertaining to the bond, according to Mount’s notes for the meeting.
The public will have another chance to weigh in on the issue during a community forum that will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. A survey will go out “immediately thereafter” to seek further input from the community, according to Mount.
The school previously hosted forums about the bond proposal in June and July, during which a performing arts center, building improvements, security upgrades and parking and layout changes were each identified as priorities for the district.
MCC is working with GMB Architecture & Engineering and Christman Construction on feasibility and planning for the potential auditorium and other issues.
During the July forum, Dan LaMore of Christman said MCC would likely seek a 25-year bond that would need to be “in the neighborhood” of $25 million to $30 million.
ENROLLMENT
Mount will update the board on MCC’s preliminary enrollment numbers following fall count day on Oct. 6.
The Daily News previously reported that MCC, like most schools in the area, saw a slight decrease in enrollment compared to the previous year.
The district reported 1,197 students compared to 1,212 in fall 2020. However, Mount said the decrease was roughly in line with MCC’s budgeting and expectations.
There were losses in every grade in the high school, but Mount noted that some of those students are still technically in the district — they’re just attending Spartan Academy or ASM Tech, both of which fall under different funding silos than K-12 students.
COVID PLAN
The school board will consider extending its COVID-19 Continuity of Learning Plan, which mandates face masks for students and teachers in grades pre-K-6.
The mask policy was initially established because there are no COVID-19 vaccines available for students whose ages correspond with those grade levels.
Mount noted in the meeting notes that board he’s recommending the policy be renewed for another month.
Masks are strongly encouraged but not required for students in the middle school and high school buildings.
Mount will also update the board on recent school-associated COVID-19 cases at the district.
According to the MCC’s website, the district’s most recent positive cases involved one Scottville Elementary student and one middle school student. Those were reported on Thursday.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Trustees will consider approving adult-education course offerings, an updated high school course catalog and new K-12 virtual course offerings.
The school board will also discuss its annual audit, which was completed by Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth, P.C. The audit will be presented virtually.