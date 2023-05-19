Board trustees at Mason County Central have some decisions to make about the school district’s plans for another facilities bond, and they have to make them soon.
The board is set to convene for a special meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the high school library to discuss the timing and scope of another bond attempt, following the failure of a $31.5 million request on May 2.
The May 2 proposal sought $31.5 over a three-series bond to cover the cost of safety, security, building and infrastructure upgrades, as well as the construction of a performing arts center or auditorium. It was a slightly scaled-down version of a similar request in May 2022, which was also rejected by voters.
The aim of Monday’s meeting will be to identify how to keep the cost down on a future bond proposal, and to pinpoint items from the package that could be set aside for a later date so the most pressing issues can be addressed now.
During the school board’s regular meeting on May 15, trustees gave Superintendent Jeff Mount the OK to set up a meeting with the Michigan Department of Treasury in June to start the bond process up again, with a November election in mind.
The turnaround is going to be quick, Mount told the Daily News on Friday.
“We now understand the timeline a little bit better in order to have a November election,” Mount said. “We have to have our application to Thrun Law Firm by Tuesday, June 6 … with the meeting with Treasury on June 12.”
With so little time, Mount said there’s no way to “start from scratch” on a November proposal. The school board will have to use the foundation of the May 2 bond and then set about removing items to reduce the cost and make it more likely to get approval from voters.
“We can’t start with a blank slate,” Mount said. “If we’re going to lower the overall cost, we have to build off the budget we have. … We have to focus our efforts, and if we can’t do that then we really can’t go in November.”
If the board does not agree on which items to include in the proposal, the request will have to wait until 2024 at the earliest.
Mount previously told the Daily News that the inclusion of the performing arts center might have to be reconsidered, as voters who opposed the two previous requests seemed to see it was a “want” rather than a “need.”
The economy, and the financial situations of taxpayers in MCC’s district, will also have to be taken into consideration, Mount previously stated.
A discussion of the possible future bond proposal is the only item on Monday’s agenda aside from public comment periods.