SCOTTVILLE — One thing was made clear during Wednesday’s public forum about Mason County Central’s planned May 2023 bond attempt: The school district needs more input from voters about what they can or can’t support, and why.
Only a few people were in attendance during Wednesday’s forum, and with questions still lingering about why the district’s May 3 bond request failed, community engagement topped the list of discussion items.
The May proposal sought a 1.95-mill increase to generate a three-series bond totaling $33.6 million. It would have funded the construction of an auditorium, the installation of artificial turf at Spartan Community Field, and various security and infrastructure upgrades throughout the district.
That proposal was struck down decisively in the May election, with 829 people opposing it and 593 voting for it.
The district’s goals are about the same this time around, but its path forward might be different, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
“Facility needs haven’t changed: improving security, updating education spaces, specifically at the high school, infrastructure updates, a community event center, select athletic improvements,” Mount said. “It’s not that different from what we talked about in 2022, but what we’re trying to figure out is, what will our community support and when will they support it.
“… What we’ve struggled with is the economy right now. The economy is not good. … When do we think the community can support our needs, short-term and long-term?”
Some ideas were floated during Wednesday’s discussion, including going after voters more aggressively, making bond marketing a bigger priority, and possibly splitting off the auditorium — now being called a community event center — from other, more pressing needs at the district, including repairs to portions of the high school building that date back to the 1950s.
With current interest rates, if the district bundled all the items together, as it did before, and went for a slightly less costly event center, the millage increase would be greater and the dollar amount would be less, which would not count in the district’s favor.
Mount said higher interest rates would mean that a $31.5 million bond would require an increase of 2.2 mills, compared to 1.95 for $33.6 million in the May 3 request.
Funding for “immediate needs,” like repairing the older portions of the high school, would cost about $16 million to $18 million.
Another option is to present a facility needs master plan, and to let voters know ahead of time that MCC would pursue bonds for specific issues at a later date.
Steve Griswold, a school board trustee, suggested breaking down the items into smaller packages and seeking a bond every few years.
But the conversation about turnout and engagement continued to outweigh the specifics.
Jim Schulte, school board president, suggested “laying it all out there” and being more direct with voters.
“Whoever the people are, it’s time to call them out and say, we’ve asked for your input, we need your input. We can’t wait for election day for you to give us your opinion,” Schulte said. “How do we get them?”
Schulte encouraged reaching out to voters and asking why they’re not attending the forums.
“Where were you? We need your input,” he said.
Jeff Tuka, high school principal, said the district could do a better job of communicating to its constituents via social media platforms, to let them know what’s being considered and to gather feedback, as the forums have not been sparking the interest of voters.
When the idea of pushing the bond request back a few years was suggested, Tuka said he worried that the high school’s infrastructure needs wouldn’t be able to wait that long.
“If it’s two to three years, then 3/4 of this building is in jeopardy. I don’t know that this particular building can wait until 2026 for something,” Tuka said, in reference to the high school.
Tuka asked how the district can “get to the people who are literally making the decision” if the forums aren’t doing the trick.
Dan LaMore of Christman Construction, which worked with MCC on its previous request, said attendance at MCC’s forums was indeed uncommonly low.
“When we did forums in Ludington, there were 20 to 40 people every time. There was a citizens committee that met weekly, and they had 1,000 signatures lined up before the bond issue on a letter, because they reached out to them and talked to them beforehand.
“We have 500 parents (at MCC) that never even voted last time, and we don’t even know why or who they are.”
LaMore said Wednesday’s discussion was “valid,” and would help the small group reach a consensus about how to move forward, but “we have to get out there and talk to people, and we’re not.”
“We’ve been saying we’re going to talk to people, find out the feedback, and we have to be able to give them perspective about why it’s necessary,” LaMore said. “Instead, I feel like we’re just going to come together here in two weeks, sit in this same small group, and talk again.”
Mount said there have been focus groups involving parents who either opposed the last proposal or didn’t vote at all on May 3. He said in some cases people felt they were unable to vote in favor of the request, but didn’t want to directly vote against it, so they left that spot on the ballot blank.
The economy seemed to be a major factor, and it’s possible the district will opt to pursue a community event center later, if it does indeed go for a May 2023 bond.
“A community event center, I think that’s something this community really needs, but I don’t know that the community can support that right now,” Mount said. “Not when people are saying, I need gas and groceries.”
LaMore suggested that, if people are “really hurting here,” the district should consider addressing those immediate needs such as roof leaks, security and parking lot upgrades and infrastructure improvements immediately.
“Are we sure we really shouldn’t consider the smaller meat?” he asked.
MCC is currently levying 2.42 mills, and it will continue to do so until debt falls off in 2026.
In order to get a proposal on the ballot for May, it would have to be approved by the Michigan Department of Treasury in December. The school board would have to vote on a final package during its November meeting.