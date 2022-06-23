School board trustees at Mason County Central will hold two closed sessions on Monday: one to conduct the final segment of the evaluation of Superintendent Jeff Mount, and another to discuss the school district’s contract with the teachers’ union.
The school board meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the MCC High School library, with an organizational meeting to discuss the budget for the 2021-22 school year taking place beforehand at 6:45.
According to the notes for the meeting, one closed session will be used to wrap up Mount’s annual evaluation. It will be the sixth and final session of an evaluation based on the Michigan Association of School Boards’ evaluation rubric.
The purpose of the final session is to review the results of the first five sessions and “determine the superintendent’s effectiveness rating,” along with entertaining a recommendation as to whether to renew Mount’s contract through June 30, 2025.
During the other closed session, board members will discuss ratifying a tentative collective-bargaining agreement with the Mason County Central Education Association for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years. The agreement has been ratified by the association.
The board will re-enter open session to vote on the agreement.
OTHER BUSINESS
The school board will consider appointing Stephanie Stakenas as its Special Education Parent Advisory Committee representative for the West Shore Educational Service District, based on the recommendation of Kevin Kimes, Upper Elementary principal and special education director.
Business Manager Kris Courtland-Willick will review amendments to the general fund, school services fund and student activity fund budgets for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, seeking board approval on both.
The board will also consider setting a meeting date for July, and is expected to adopt a resolution to continue its membership with the Michigan High School Athletic Association.